Depending on how the festivities went this week, you’re likely spending the weekend pulling down fake cobwebs (if the wind didn’t already take them), scrubbing dried eggs off your siding (damn kids), or sifting through your kids’ candies for Charleston Chews (maybe that’s just me). All worthwhile projects for any All Saints’ Day, to be sure; but don’t spend your whole weekend cleaning up after little monsters. There’s a ton of stuff going on this weekend, and you don’t even have to dress up. (Please note: You do have to get dressed, however. Just felt like I should clarify.) Let’s get this November started!

GREAT ESCAPE: In his 2½-star review, Globe film critic Ty Burr writes that “Harriet" is “a big, conventional Hollywood biopic except for the parts that aren’t conventional at all.” Director Kasi Lemmons’s take on the tale of the woman who escaped slavery, helped scores of others escape via the Underground Railroad, and became the only woman to lead a military action during the Civil War is “stirring if somewhat ham-fisted" and “provides a ferocious, star-making role for Cynthia Erivo, a supporting player (‘Widows’) who’s more than ready for her close-up.” Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monae, and Vondie Curtis-Hall costar. Now screening.

IN THE TRENCHES: Globe critic Mark Feeney has 2½ stars of his own for Edward Norton’s adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s 1999 novel “Motherless Brooklyn” — some two decades in the making. Norton also takes the lead as a detective in 1950s Brooklyn (he time-travels the novel back 40 years from its original setting) with Tourette’s syndrome who clashes with a public works czar (Alec Baldwin). Says Feeney, “They chew the scenery with relish and mustard both.” It’s an ambitious feat, a passion project with actual passion, and a sprawling stretch of noir (got 144 minutes to kill?) but as Feeney put it in an e-mail to me: “It was better than I’d expected, but nowhere near as good as I’d hoped.” And if that’s not Brooklyn in a nutshell. Now screening.

ROCK SOLID: Elsewhere in unbridled passions, the one and only Little Steven (a.k.a. Steven Van Zandt) is coming to town. The “natural born consigliere” as Globe contributor Lauren Daley puts it, has played sideman on stage to Bruce Springsteen (in the E Street Band) and on screen to Tony Soprano (as Silvio), but the 68-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is also a restlessly multitalented radio host, producer, and activist (though he has nothing to do with the pizza place on Boylston). On Saturday, he rolls into the Chevalier Theatre to get back to his roots with his Disciples of Soul, for a show that aims to drown out the racket of the world with more joyful noise. “I mean it’s just redundant at this point. It’s all right on the news, man. Turn the TV on and throw up,” he says “Let me provide a little escape — that’s how I’m most useful right now.” Grab tickets here.

NO PLANS: And if two consecutive nights in Medford doesn’t sound too intense, Thomas Middleditch (best known as lead nerd on HBO’s “Silicon Valley”) and comedian Ben Schwartz (whom you can now hear as Dewey in the resurgent “Duck Tales”) are on tour together as Middleditch & Schwartz and will take the stage at the Chevalier on Sunday for a completely improvised show. Will they do a cosplay routine as Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter again? Well, I hope not — because that wouldn’t be completely improvised, now would it? Will they perform an elaborate musical routine with acrobatic choreography? Again, not improvisation. Will they be taking “audience suggestions to spontaneously create full scenes with fully developed characters, in scenarios ranging from the mundane to the fantastical”? Yes, confirms Globe correspondent David Brusie, that is precisely what they will be doing. Will you be getting tickets here?

AMERICAN NIGHTMARE: On view now at the ICA is “When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Migration in Contemporary Art,” the museum’s newly-opened entry in what Globe art critic Murray Whyte points out is “a widening field of migration-themed art exhibitions this year.” He calls this show sometimes “brutal, mostly because it needs to be” and sometimes “evocative, leaving your imagination to follow its lead into the darker corners of human experience.” 'When Home Won’t Let You Stay’ eschews obvious activism and brings things down to earth," he writes, “to the rough, lived experience of the growing legions of the displaced.” Artists on view include Kader Attia, Tania Bruguera, Isaac Julien, Hayv Kahraman, and more. It’s up through Jan. 26; find more information here.

“The Fulbright Triptych” has been traveling since 2011, including its current stop at Boston College’s McMullen Museum of Art. Palmer Museum of Art, the Pennsylvania State University

BIG PICTURE: For the detail-oriented art lovers out there, you can’t get much moreso than painter Simon Dinnerstein’s “Fulbright Triptych," what Globe visual art contributor Cate McQuaid calls “a strange, endearing, endlessly absorbing painting” created by the artist in Germany during a 1970 fellowship, and on view at Boston College’s McMullen Museum of Art through Dec. 8. “It’s extreme,” she writes of the 14-foot work. “A strictly representational painting, bulging with detail, explicitly referential to art history. It was renegade, allusive, and accessible when the astringent, even tortured elusiveness of minimalism, land art, and performance art reigned.” Catch it before it continues its seemingly perpetual tour. And before you go looking — there’s no Waldo. More information here.

NEW LEAF: New music aficionados and curious ears should keep their Sunday evening free, as the Sonic Liberation Players tackle a packed program of adventurous compositions. The CalArts-born and locally resettled ensemble aims to “help our audiences to discover more of what their ears are capable of hearing" and “expand their conception of beauty." To that end, they’ll perform pieces by Morton Feldman, James Tenney, Stephen “Lucky” Mosko, Trevor Berens, and three rarely heard (or performed) works by John Cage — including the plant-based "Child of Tree,” which according to Globe contributor Matthew Guerrieri, “specifies the amplified needles of a cactus, along with the rattling pod of a poinciana tree, but leaves the other eight plant-based instruments up to the player.” That’s at Bemis Hall in Lincoln; find more program and ticket info here.

DOUBLE DUTY: Most of us have enough on our plate with one full-time job, but for BSO music director and chronic overachiever Andris Nelsons, one orchestra simply will not do. Thus, since 2015, Nelson has also helmed Leipzig’s powerhaus Gewandhaus Orchestra. But for Leipzig Week, which reaches its finale this weekend, Nelsons is working from home, so to speak, and flew the whole GHO over to Symphony Hall (you try sitting in coach with a timpani). And on Friday and Saturday, as Globe classical contributor Zoë Madonna notes, “the two orchestras join forces to make a sort of symphonic supergroup, playing music of Strauss, Haydn, Schoenberg, and Scriabin.” (Heads up: That Friday date is a gala event and will run you $1,250 — or $1,121 euro — so ... see you Saturday!) Tickets here.

CHORAL HISTORY: Zoë Madonna this week also caught up with countertenor Reggie Mobley, who curates and directs “Every Voice,” the “Handel and Haydn Society’s annual free concert series, which offers two performances this weekend in partnership with the faith-based nonprofit Unitarian Universalist Urban Ministry and Union United Methodist Church.” Says Mobley, the series “in a way, seeks to kind of un-straightwash and un-whitewash music history, especially in the classical sphere.” On Saturday at First Church in Roxbury and on Sunday at Union United Methodist Church in the South End, members of the H+H Orchestra and Chorus and the H+H Youth Choruses Concert Choir will perform a selection of works highlighting voices of the Jewish and black communities, including pieces by Bobby McFerrin, Harry T Burleigh, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Giacobbe Cervetto, Justin Holland, Rosamond Johnson, Florence Price, Zanaida Robles, and others. Find full program info here.

Hailee Steinfeld and Wiz Khalifa in "Dickinson." Apple/Apple

OR STAY IN: No, you’re not dreaming; you’re streaming, as yet another soon-to-be-major streaming service gets in on the action. This weekend, AppleTV+ arrives, and while there’s no word yet on whether they’re going to force you to watch a U2 movie, plenty of offerings are already on tap. Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert has taken a preliminary bite, singling out “Dickinson” (a “freak of a show” about Emily herself, “which is either Apple TV+’s oddball move on the CW’s teen-swoon market or a way to troll every lover of literature, history, and sanity"); “See” (“a post-apocalyptic drama set in a future when the small, primitive human race has lost the sense of sight” — meaning no one can see superstud star Jason Momoa, which I guess makes it a tragedy); and “The Morning Show” (which finds Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell hitting a “moment of excellence” as perma-smiley morning show hosts, but which Gilbert found “consistently underwhelming"). They’re all available on Friday.

And if you reckon there was nothing wrong with the streaming service you done already had (that’s supposed to be an old-tymey voice), you can stick with Netflix for the premiere of “The King," a vaguely Shakesperian and objectively swoonworthy take on the life of Henry V that promises a couple hours of pure, unbridled Timothée Chalamet-hem.

And that, hallow’d Weekenders, is all I’ve got in the plastic pumpkin this week (and if you’re not gonna finish that 100 Grand, I will). Stay safe out there, and however you spend your weekend, make it one you’ll miss come Monday. See you next time!

