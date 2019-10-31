Give a little. And they’ll give some more. Olivela, a pop-up shop open in the Seaport from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, says it will donate 20 percent of proceeds from each purchase to support sending at-risk girls to school. Chief Experience Officer, Matthew Alland, says, “We celebrate the debut of our home and gift assortment, allowing customers to buy their favorite luxury brands, and support sending at-risk girls to school around the globe.” Christian Louboutin Lip Coulour Trio and Fornasetti Regalo Scented Candle, for example, each generate enough funds to provide six days of school. Olivela in The Current, 100 Seaport Blvd., Boston, olivela.com