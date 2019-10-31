I harbor a deep jealousy of Japan and its Kit Kat selection. In the United States we’re stuck with chocolate, and, well, other shades of chocolate Kit Kats. But in Japan confectioners sell any flavor you can think of, and many that you’d never imagine: Purple sweet potato, edamame, ginger ale, hot Japanese chili, cinnamon cookie, and on and on. Over the past 20 years, Nestlé has introduced hundreds of flavors of Kit Kat bars in Japan, all because of a fortuitous linguistic coincidence.

But more on that in a moment.

OSAKA — With my flight boarding at a nearby gate, I raced through the shops of the small airport frantically grabbing at multicolored boxes of Kit Kat bars. Sake-flavored Kit Kat? Check! Wasabi Kit Kat? Why not! When I realized that Japan had more flavors of Kit Kat bars than I had room in my suitcase I reluctantly stopped, paid for my purchases, and looked through my cavity-inducing bounty. I made sure I had purchased enough of the sweets to run a Kit Kat taste test with my co-workers upon my return.

In Japanese, Kit Kat translates into “You will surely win.” The candy quickly gained status as a good luck charm, gifted to students before school exams. Then it simply became a popular gift, because everyone likes chocolate and winning. This gave Nestlé, which owns the brand abroad, an opportunity to cash in with flavor after flavor, some of which sound too fanciful to be real. There are limited edition Kit Kats, which sell out quickly, along with timeless standards, such as strawberry and green tea.

On the occasion of my first trip to Japan, I was eager to finally try this local delicacy, and I chose my flavors judiciously. I thought caramel cheesecake would be too sweet, and sweet potato didn’t speak to me. I started with a trio of Japan-centric Kit Kat flavors: Sake, green tea, and wasabi. After that I went in a fruity direction: Strawberry, grape, peach, apple, and melon with mascarpone cheese. You can find most of these flavors on the Internet if a trip to Japan is not in your immediate plans.

Somehow I made it through the 13-hour flight home without eating any, or all, of the candy. Back in Boston, I assembled a team of co-workers to help me taste test and rate the candy. I was curious to see if I would have the same reaction as others. I enlisted Chris Morris, editor of the Travel and Food sections; Patrick Garvin, an information graphics designer and shameless Kit Kat fanatic; and Devra First, the Globe’s food critic who spent some of her formative years in Japan.

With multiple boxes of Kit Kats in one hand, and a toothbrush in the other, we began tasting flavors in random order.

The melon Kit Kat bar rated high among our testers. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

MELON AND MASCARPONE CHEESE

Devra First: I grabbed this one first because it’s a nostalgic flavor for me. I ate a lot of melon-flavored Japanese candies as a kid. This nails it. It’s perfume-y and complex for a candy, which I really appreciate.

Chris Morris: I’m shocked. This is surprisingly good. It’s creamy, but not overly melon-tasting. Fantastic. This is better than an actual melon.

Christopher Muther: Amazing. I can taste both the melon and the cheese. It even smells like melon. I’m suddenly feeling very optimistic about this assignment. This tastes much better than it sounds.

The sake Kit Kat bar smelled and tasted rather boozy. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

SAKE

Muther: This smells very boozy. I don’t think it particularly tastes like sake, but it gives the impression of containing alcohol. [Grabs wrapper, looks to see if it contains alcohol, and remembers he can’t read Japanese].

Morris: That tastes terrible! I don’t like it. It reminds me of the Knickerbocker beer that my grandfather used to drink and let me sip. I love booze, but I don’t love this.

Garvin: This reminds me of Everclear [Garvin then explains to Muther that Everclear is a type of grain alcohol that is 190 proof]. It’s very strong. I don’t think I would buy this. Do you think we could get drunk on these?

First: I am drunk right now. This is just very, very boozy. Am I going to be hungover later?

The grape Kit Kat bar could have used a bit more flavor. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

GRAPE

Morris: This is way better than the sake. It’s not as good as the melon, but at least it got rid of the sake taste.

First: I’m not loving this one because the flavor is a little muted. It’s kind of cool that it’s specifically kyoho grapes, which are giant and remind me a little of Concords, but also that may be why I don’t like them as much; I like the muscat grape jellies and such.

Muther: I was expecting this one to be repulsive. Nothing sounds worse than a grape Kit Kat. But the smell is wonderful. Honestly, I think it could use a little more grape. It’s more like lavender-colored white chocolate that happens to smell like a grape.

The apple Kit Kat was universally despised among our tasters. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

APPLE

First: Smells like potpourri and tastes like overripe bananas. I’m not sure why you’d do this to chocolate.

Muther: In the name of all that is holy, this is horrible! It’s like eating petroleum, or what I imagine eating petroleum would be like.

Morris: [Makes a face as if she’s just bitten into a apple injected with garlic paste] Terrible. I can’t even tell what this is supposed to taste like, but it doesn’t taste like apple or chocolate. Are there any of the melon Kit Kats left?

Garvin: I normally wouldn’t seek out a fruit-flavored Kit Kat, and this is a good example why.

A green tea Kit Kat bar. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

GREEN TEA

Morris: This tastes like I sucked on a tea bag that was sprinkled with a little bit of sugar. It’s strong.

First: It’s about 10 percent sweeter than I’d like, but I really enjoy the earthy matcha flavor. I’ve had these before and I don’t remember them being so intensely sweet. Still, it’s one of my favorites of the bunch.

Muther: It’s kind of like eating lawn clippings. The tea was more of an aftertaste, and then I felt a tingle in the back of my throat. Is that normal?

Opinions varied wildly on the strawberry Kit Kat. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

STRAWBERRY

First: It’s a really pretty pink. I think this might be Benjamin Moore’s color of the year. I feel like it was created by a group of 40-something businessmen aiming for the tween girl market. It tastes pretty dismal, like strawberry milk with a back note of tomato paste.

Morris: This tastes that way that the hair on my Strawberry Shortcake doll smelled in the 1980s.

Garvin: I feel like this one is more expected than a flavor like grape. We’re accustomed to eating strawberry dipped in chocolate.

Muther: It tastes like an actual strawberry. Or it tastes like the strawberry-flavored Quick that I mixed into milk when I was a boy. Either way I’m digging it.

The peach Kit Kat bar drew mixed responses. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

PEACH

Garvin: I’m not really a peach person, but this is better than I expected. Especially the combination of the smell and the flavor.

First: Smells like Japanese erasers, tastes like schnapps. This seems like a cynical attempt to make a seasonal flavor, consumerizing the fleeting essence of summer. It goes awry.

Morris: [Looks genuinely surprised] It’s not bad. It doesn’t taste exactly like a peach, but there’s nothing objectionable about it.

Wasabi-flavored Kit Kat bars. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

WASABI

First: I kind of like this. I love wasabi, and I’m intrigued by the horseradish-y heat against the white chocolate sweetness. It’s definitely not for everyone. Maybe wasabi will be the second-generation Japanese green dessert flavor, once people tire of matcha. It seems unlikely, but then green tea did too.

Muther: I’m not sure how they did it, but this tastes like a fish died in a vat of chocolate, and then it was mixed with some more dead fish, and then it was formed into a Kit Kat bar.

Morris: I’m not really getting any heat from this. It’s not really doing anything for me.

Garvin: I’m placing this one dead last on the list. It should be illegal to do this to a Kit Kat.





























