Q. “Halloween Bash” is the first public concert at Encore Boston Harbor. How does it feel to be the inaugural act?

Fred Schneider , lead singer of the world-famous B-52′s, has been making music with the band since he helped found it in 1975. Known for hits like “Rock Lobster” and “Love Shack,” the group has been influencing pop music for decades. After a 16-year hiatus, the band returned in 2008 and have been performing non-stop. On Oct 31, they’ll be at Encore Boston Harbor’s “Halloween Bash” for the casino’s inaugural public performance. The Globe chatted with Schneider ahead of the show.

“Heck, even their grand-kids know the lyrics to our songs.”

A. Wow! I had no idea! It’s quite an honor. I’ve heard such amazing things about the place, so I’m definitely excited to get to play there on Halloween.

Q. The B-52′s are one of the most iconic party bands in the world. You must be well-versed with the holiday’s festivities.

A. We play every year. It’s such a fun and special tradition for us. Halloween is my favorite holiday too, so that’s a plus.

Q. What makes Halloween your favorite?

A. It’s not religious [laughs]. But it’s also such a liberating day where you can let your freak flag fly. I just love it.

Q. The enthusiasm for your music has crossed generations. What is that like?

A. We love every single one of our fans, and we love working with them, too. One of them designed our special Halloween shirt last year. And seeing them at shows is great, too. They bring their kids, their whole family. Heck, even their grandkids know the lyrics to our songs. We get all ages.

Q. What are you most excited to see during the show? Will you be dressing up?

A. We always dress up. It’s a little scaled down because we have to perform, but we love dressing up. I just hope people bring us costumes that are outrageous, things we’ve never seen before. That’s what Halloween is all about. We’re going to have special video from VJ Tom Yaz, who has made special Halloween footage for our songs. It’s going to be a great time!

The B-52′s perform at Encore Boston Harbor’s "Halloween Bash on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available online at encorebostonharbor.com.

