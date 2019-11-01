ERYKAH BADU One of neo-soul’s guiding lights, this Texas singer has a restlessly curious approach to record-making that makes her music — including her versions of others’ songs, like her shaggy reworking of Squeeze’s regret-drenched “Tempted” — sound like a beamed-in message from a far-out future. Nov. 6, 9 p.m. $82.50 and up. Big Night Live. 617-896-5222, www.bignightlive.com

TORO Y MOI Shortly after releasing Toro Y Moi’s sixth album, “Outer Peace,” in January, avant-pop auteur Chaz Bear released a heady collection of loops and sketches, “Soul Trash,” as a Dropbox-borne mixtape; this week, he properly released it to streaming services, pairing the collection with a fever-dreamy video version. Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m. $30, $27 advance. Royale. 617-338-7699, www.royaleboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

GRAEME JAMES The New Zealander makes folk- and Celtic-rooted music shaped by his realization, after he purchased a loop pedal on an impulse, that it enabled him to simultaneously display his talents on a multitude of instruments, including violin, guitar, mandolin, and ukulele. Nov. 7, 8 p.m. $10. Red Room at Cafe 939, Boston, 617-747-2261, www.cafe939.com

DYLAN LEBLANC LeBlanc is touring in support of his Dave Cobb-produced fourth album, “Renegade,” which finds him moving toward an edgier, more rocking version of Americana that crosses his Muscle Shoals pedigree with shades of Young and Petty. Night Moves open. Nov. 8, 10:30 p.m. $15. Great Scott, Allston, 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

THE SMALL GLORIES Former Wailin’ Jenny Cara Luft and JD Edwards, who perform as the Small Glories, are another in a surge of artists from the Canadian prairies making truly distinctive roots music, as their harmony-forward, banjo-propelled sophomore record, “Assiniboine & the Red,” attests. Nov. 8, 8 p.m. $20-$26. Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

CELEBRATING THE HAYNES FAMILY When Gustavus and Edna Haynes emigrated from Barbados in 1920, could they have imagined that their four sons would become pillars of the Roxbury community and, in the case of drummer Roy, a world famous jazz musician? With proceeds benefiting Roxbury Community College, this tribute honors musician and war hero Douglas, jazz historian and community developer Vincent, and the Rev. Michael in addition to Roy. The musical portion features famed guitarist Pat Metheny and accomplished drummer Marcus Gilmore, Roy’s grandson. Nov. 9. Reception, 5:30-7 p.m.; tribute, 7 p.m. $200. 1230 Columbus Ave., Roxbury. www.rcc.mass.edu

CRAIG HARRIS QUARTET The veteran trombonist and composer has mastered every stage of his instrument’s role in jazz, from early New Orleans to avant-garde. For more than four decades, he’s been heard with everyone from Sun Ra to the Roots, as well as leading his own acclaimed ensembles. Nov. 4, 7 p.m. Free. Gasson Hall, Boston College. events.bc.edu/gasson_hall_769/calendar

PATRICIA ZÁRATE-PERÉZ Alto saxophonist and composer Zárate-Pérez, the first Chilean woman to graduate from Berklee, celebrates her new recording “Violetas,” a blend of modern jazz and Chilean song, produced by renowned Panamanian pianist Danilo Perez and performed by a panoply of players from all over the Americas. Nov. 8, 8 p.m. Remis Auditorium, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. 800-440-6975, www.mfa.org

COCO MONTOYA The high-octane guitarist and singer began his blues career drumming in the band of Albert Collins, learning guitar firsthand from that Telecaster master. After playing guitar with John Mayall for a decade, he went out on his own, carving a career as one of the music’s indelible artists. Nov. 9, 8 p.m. $32. Narrows Center for the Arts, Fall River. 508-324-1926, www.narrowscenter.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Andris Nelsons’s multi-year Shostakovich cycle continues this week with Symphony No. 12, “The Year 1917,” Betsy Jolas’s BSO co-commissioned “Letters From Bachville" sees its world premiere, and the light-fingered pianist Mitsuko Uchida takes center stage for Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G. Nov. 7-12. Symphony Hall. 888-266-1200, www.bso.org

NEW GALLERY CONCERT SERIES Do many hands make light work? Find out here: the New Gallery Concert Series celebrates 20 years with a piano-palooza of new music for two, four, six, and eight hands, including world premieres by Stefanie Lubkowski, deVon Gray, and David Rakowski. Featuring pianists Sarah Bob (series artistic director), Marilyn Nonken, Donald Berman, and Geoffrey Burleson. Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. Pickman Hall, Longy School of Music at Bard College, Cambridge. 617-254-4133, www.newgalleryconcertseries.org

DINOSAUR ANNEX This new music ensemble’s 45th season opens with “Playdate,” a family-friendly event at East Cambridge’s branch of Rock and Roll Daycare. While the concert is not explicitly programmed for children, listeners of all ages are free to move around the space without pressure to be silent, and children can play as they like. Music by Pauline Oliveros, Jen Wang, Peter Maxwell Davies, Lou Bunk, Jean Ahn and Loretta Notareschi. Nov. 9, 11 a.m. Rock and Roll Daycare, East Cambridge. Free, but reservations requested. www.dinosaurannex.org

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY An attempt to devise a “culturally sensitive’’ Thanksgiving play goes awry in Larissa FastHorse’s wryly funny satire of the kind of hyper-earnest white liberals who endlessly congratulate themselves on the feat of being politically “woke.’’ Directed by Scott Edmiston, with comically expert performances by Amanda Collins, Barlow Adamson, Jesse Hinson, and Grace Experience. Through Nov. 10. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

TRAYF Two 19-year-old Hasidic Jews named Shmuel and Zalmy try to figure out their place in the world as they roll through the streets of Manhattan in a “mitzvah tank’’ in the 1990s. Small in scale and outwardly slight, Lindsay Joelle’s play eventually becomes a satisfyingly resonant examination of faith and friendship – or, more precisely, faith in friendship. Directed by Celine Rosenthal. Through Nov. 3. New Repertory Theatre. At MainStage Theater, Mosesian Center for the Arts, Watertown. 617-923-8487, www.newrep.org

CORIOLANUS This streamlined production of Shakespeare’s tragedy is set in the year 2049, in a society coming apart at the seams thanks to abuses of power by leaders who are perfectly willing to enter into war if it helps protect their positions. Zair Silva plays the title figure, a general and would-be autocrat. Also featuring Sharon Squires as Volumnia, his mother, and Jonah Toussaint as his rival Aufidius. Codirected by Audrey Seraphin and Daniel Boudreau. Through Nov. 3. Praxis Stage. At Little House, 275 E. Cottage St., Dorchester. 617-997-7796, www.artful.ly/praxis-stage

DON AUCOIN

Dance

Whitney Schmanski and Jackson Jirard in Schmanski's "Love" David Orr





IN MY HEART (I COULD BE SAFE WITH YOU) Boston Moving Arts Productions’ new showcase of regionally-based dance features work by four women choreographers. In addition to a world premiere by Whitney Schmanski, the program includes dances about love, sacrifice, and community by Chavi Bansal, Ali Kenner Brodsky, and Aysha Upchurch. Nov. 8-9, $20-$40. Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Theatre. 617-933-8600, www.bostontheatrescene.com

TEMPEST RECONFIGURED Luminarium Dance Company joins with Fort Point Theatre Channel and others for a multimedia collection of short pieces inspired by topics evoked in Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” from immigration to gender stereotypes. Luminarium’s contribution, by artistic director Kim Holman, combines dance and light and is influenced by the original play’s spirit of magic and spectacle. Nov. 7, Free. Codman Square Health Center Black Box Theatre, Dorchester. (Repeats Nov. 14, Boston Public Library Rabb Hall.) 617-750-8900, www.fortpointtheatrechannel.org

FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE As part of its Black Box series “Up Close on Hope,” the Rhode Island troupe presents one of the company’s most popular ballets, “Carmen,” by resident choreographer (and former Boston Ballet principal) Viktor Plotnikov. Based on Bizet’s beloved opera about a fiery gypsy and her one-time lover, the ballet’s athleticism and power are showcased close up in the 95-seat Black Box Theatre. Nov. 1-10, $50. FBP Black Box Theatre, Providence. 401-353-1129, www.festivalballetprovidence.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

EDOUARD DUVAL-CARRIÉ AND THE ART OF EMBEDDED HISTORIES In mixed-media paintings and works on paper, the artist, a Haitian-born American, examines his native island as a nexus of charged historical currents, including the slave trade, colonialism, migration, and the spread of African religious practices. Through Dec. 6. Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice, 94 Waterman St., and through Dec. 15 at Granoff Center, 154 Angell St., Brown University, Providence. 401-863-1934, www.brown.edu

FUTURE ANCESTRAL TECHNOLOGIES: NÁGSHIBI Cannupa Hanska Luger, a Native American artist based in New Mexico, blends science fiction with indigenous cultural practices to envision a world, and generate customs and rituals, in which people honor and care for the land. Her installation includes a tipi, video, photography, and ceremonial regalia. Through Dec. 15. Media Art Gallery, Emerson College, 25 Avery St. 617-824-8667, www.emerson.edu

LEON KELLY (1901-1982): PAINTINGS & DRAWINGS Kelly, best known as a surrealist, widely experimented with styles, from analytic cubism to a more baroque approach later in life that echoed his early training copying old masters and making studies of animals at the zoo. This show traces his trajectory from the 1920s to the 1960s. Through Dec. 7. Martha Richardson Fine Art, 38 Newbury St. 617-266-3321, www.martharichardsonfineart.com

CATE McQUAID

Museums

GORDON MATTA CLARK: ANARCHITECT Gordon Matta-Clark sliced houses in two and bored bus-size holes in derelict apartment buildings several stories up, highlighting late-20th-century society’s wasteful ways regarding, well, everything, from gas guzzlers all the way up to building stock. Matta Clark’s inference — that everything is temporary, and disposable — first made in the ’70s, now feels like the proverbial canary in a coal mine, with a planet poised at the edge of ruin. Are we ready to listen yet? Through Jan. 5. Rose Art Museum, Brandeis University, 415 South St., Waltham. 781-736-3434, www.brandeis.edu/rose/

ALICJA KWADE: IN BETWEEN GLANCES Fresh off a yearlong commission for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s rooftop, Berlin-based sculptor Kwade brings her playful, monumental modernism to Cambridge with a new solo show. Through Jan. 5. MIT List Visual Arts Center, 20 Ames St., Cambridge. 617-253-4680, listart.mit.edu

MIGRATING WORLDS: THE ART OF THE MOVING IMAGE IN BRITAIN With Harvard Art Museums and the ICA both hosting migration-themed shows, this one joins a chorus of voices singing plaintively about an intractable crisis of our times. Featuring works by artists such as Isaac Julien and Rosalind Nashashibi. Through Dec. 29, Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. 877-274-8278, britishart.yale.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

KATE WILLETT “I think that if I were born 30 years earlier that I would be married to some deadbeat alcoholic guy, like the type of dude I’m attracted to,” says millennial Willett. “And I feel very lucky to be born in a time when deadbeat alcoholic dudes aren’t really looking to commit.” Nov. 4, 8:30 p.m. Free. CitySide, 1960 Beacon St., Brighton. 617-566-1002, www.citysidebar.com

NICK KROLL: MIDDLE-AGED BOY TOUR Known for his character comedy on “Kroll’s Show” and the “Oh, Hello” tour and for his animated Netflix series “Big Mouth,” Kroll is getting more personal on this tour and talking about his own experiences. Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. $34. Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. 781-391-7469, www.chevaliertheatre.com

COMICS COME HOME Denis Leary and Cam Neely celebrate the 25th anniversary of this benefit for the Cam Neely Foundation with Bill Burr, Lenny Clarke, John Mulaney, Pete Holmes, Robert Kelly, Kelly MacFarland, Joe Yannetty, and Steven Wright. Nov. 9, 8 p.m. TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston. 800-653-8000, www.tdgarden.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

ANIME BOSTON Calling all anime fans! Come celebrate the largest anime convention in the Northeast as the Museum of Science hosts over 25,000 fans. Featuring family-friendly activities, presentations, and a fashion show, the event is sure to be fun for all! Nov. 2-3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $29. Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston. mos.org

INDONESIAN SHADOW PUPPETS The Brothers Čampur present: “An Evening of Indonesian Shadow Puppet Theater.” Part of the Somerville Arts Council’s monthlong Puppet Palooza showcase, this performance is sure to whisk audiences to new worlds. Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m., Free. Somerville Arts Council, 50 Evergreen Ave., Somerville. somervilleartscouncil.org

VETERANS DAY CRUISE Honor our veterans with a special cruise through the Boston Harbor Islands and Fort Warren. The day includes guided tours of each island, family activities, and a flag raising ceremony. Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $10, Free for veterans and military. Georges Island, 66 Long Wharf, Boston. bostonharborislands.org

CHRIS TRIUNFO

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Nov. 19 FKA Twigs at House of Blues livenation.com

Nov. 19 Bob Dylan at Tsongas Center tsongascenter.com

Nov. 20 Beach Bunny at Great Scott axs.com

Nov. 22 Matt and Kim at House of Blues livenation.com

Nov. 23 Yonder Mountain String Band at Brighton Music Hall crossroadspresents.com

Nov. 24 Brockhampton at Agganis Arena agganisarena.com

Nov. 27 Cousin Stizz at House of Blues ticketmaster.com

Nov. 29 Phish at Dunkin Donuts Center dunkindonutscenter.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO



