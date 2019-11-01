Jeremy Osburn (@ jeremy_osburn_ ) calls himself an outsider artist. He never studied art and has no formal training. Still, Osburn spends a lot of time thinking about the art he makes, which deals with identity, gender, sexuality, and addiction. Now, as he gears up to take on a new position at Fenway Health, he continues to think about his art and how it will evolve. The Globe caught up with Osburn to chat about his creative process.

Jeremy Osburn prefers to leave his art open for interpretation. Making it is cathartic for him, and he hopes seeing it is cathartic for others.

A. I like to create art about topics that aren’t always comfortable to talk about, and I like to leave it open to interpretation, because meaning is a very personal thing. One piece of art could have one particular meaning to me and a completely different meaning to someone else. I want my art to be what it needs to be for that person looking at it. The subjects I paint and illustrate, they’re not anyone in particular. They could be a man, a woman, whoever you need it to be.

Q. When did you start making art? Has it always been a hobby for you?

Advertisement

A. It absolutely is. I’m what you would consider to be an outsider artist. I have no formal training. And for years, I’ve kind of just doodled and played around. My hobby really took off about six years ago. And you know what’s interesting is, it wasn’t until probably within the last year and a half that someone pointed out all of these consistent themes and shapes in my work. So despite that lack of formal training, I’ve found myself learning so much on my own and developing particular stylistic choices. I’m not a figure artist, it just comes to me. I sit down and I create whatever comes to my head or whatever is in front of me.

Advertisement

Q. How do you decide on your creative process for each piece?

A. I mainly work with pastel chalk. Antique pastel chalk. It’s rich in pigment and is very dusty. So everything I create with that I make with my fingertip. I outline it, color it, everything with my finger. Once that’s done, if I feel like it needs a splatter of color, I’ll start experimenting. Acrylic paint, spray paint, nail polish. I have some pieces that are done just out of pure lipstick. I don’t ever really know until I’m in the moment creating.

Q. How would you describe the role your art has in your life?

A. It’s a great outlet for me. The work that I do on a normal basis as a social worker is very challenging at times, and very stressful. I handle a lot of patients that are at great risk and have immediate needs and are in crisis. So, when I come home to decompress or on the weekends, making this art is a wonderful outlet for me. If something happened at work, I can create a piece that will serve as a sort of catharsis.

Q. What other intersection (if any) has there been between your work and art?

A. So right now I help patients come off of heroin. I have instruction sheets at my office that teach patients how to use Suboxone, which is a medicine that helps addicts come off of heroin. This instruction sheet is ridiculous - you basically need a magnifying lens to read everything, and it’s such wonky language. But I used that sheet as a backdrop. Then I just had different objects that I could place on the sheet, like pills. Then I splattered it with paint. My work is definitely a predominant theme, but beyond that, the intersection of the two is something very sensitive that I’ve never really entertained. I think the purpose of my art and my work is similar. I make art about issues that affect the lives of so many people, especially the people that I work with.

Advertisement

Chris Triunfo can be reached at christian.triunfo@globe.com.