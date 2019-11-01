At last, everything you wanted to know about wine but have been too shy or too sober to ask. Visit Wine Riot on Saturday, Nov. 23, for tastings, food pairings, roving sommeliers dispensing advice, and more.

Taste selections from more than 40 exhibitors, visit the Bubbly Bar (sparkling wine only), attend educational seminars, and compete in games — including a pronunciation competition consisting of challenging wine-related words. (Maybe stick to one glass before that.)