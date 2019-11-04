So how much is real-life actor Creed Bratton like his eccentric character, Creed Bratton?

He’d been involved in cults, both as a follower and a leader. His dream was to do just “one stunning, gorgeous cartwheel.” He had a “worm guy.” And, according to fan theories, he may have been the Scranton Strangler.

On “The Office,” Creed Bratton ran a small fake ID company from his car “with a laminating machine that I swiped from the Sheriff’s station.”

“Oh gosh, well, really not much because I’d be in jail,” Bratton, 76, says with a laugh.

But Bratton really was in a band, The Grass Roots, in the 1960s, and did his share of acid (“Everybody has to go to the other side of the veil,” he says). Also, he “never had to worry about dates, I can tell you that.”

Advertisement

These days, the cult-favorite actor from the cult-favorite show (“The Best of Creed” has 11.2 million YouTube hits) is back in the studio working on his ninth album. He brings his tunes, tales, and “Office” stories, including his take on whether Creed was the Scranton Strangler, to the Paradise Rock Club on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Q: How did you get into acting?

A: I stuttered, I had a bad stuttering problem, and they pulled me out of school to go work with this [specialist]. She suggested I talk in front of people any chance I got. So it naturally led to getting into a play, and I was pretty good at it. I went “OK, I like this.” That was it.

Q: I read that you pitched your character to “The Office”?

A: I was working on “Bernie Mac,” and they really liked me; they kept giving me all these little bits to do in the background. I found out [director] Ken Kwapis was directing the first six episodes of “The Office.” I called him up and said, “Hey, my intuition says I should see if there’s a way I can get on this show.”

Advertisement

So I wrote my own character - what would happen if I had stayed with all the drugs and the craziness of rock and roll, and ended up in a paper company? I shot about an hour’s worth of stuff, edited it down. A couple days later they said, “OK, this is very funny stuff.”

Q: What sparked that idea for Creed to have a dark side?

A: I think that’s how the camera sees me. I can play a very good bad guy.

Q: What was it like when “The Office” ended?

A: It was sad. We loved each other. We were family. I had a job where you go to work and I knew I was going to laugh.

Q: Would you do an “Office” reboot?

A: Of course I would, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. I think if anything happens, it would be a special. Because Steve [Carell] and Greg [Daniels] - I’ve talked to them about this - we tied that finale up really well. So why take a chance to go back and mess it up? It’s more popular now that it was then.

Q: I was going to ask you about that. It’s like this phenomenon, where the show feels more popular on Netflix than when it aired.

Advertisement

A: It is. It’s part of the zeitgeist now. I feel very blessed.

Q: There are so many references to Creed’s wild life in the ‘60s. What were the ‘60s really like for you?

A: It was pretty wild. It was ’67, ’68, ’69, and I was in a rock and roll band, so yeah, life was good.

Q: You said you did acid but never had a flashback?

A: I paid for that acid, I want a flashback. But I never had one. I did it very selectively. I would go off in the desert or the mountains and fast - I’ve been on a 10-day fast with nothing but water. I’d take it as a spiritual sacrament. It wasn’t to get high, I was going to write songs. And it worked.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Creed Bratton performs an 18+ show the Paradise Rock Club, Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. Get show info: creedbratton.com/

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.