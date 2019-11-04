Serves 4

Chicken thighs don't take long to braise and you won't have to worry about them; it's hard to overcook the dark meat on a bird. Here, the thighs are braised with thick apple wedges and onions in a flavorful base of apple cider and cider vinegar. While the chicken is in the oven, toast some walnuts and gently saute kale that's been torn into large pieces. The greens will become a bed for the chicken and its flavorful sauce and the toasted nuts will be its crunchy garnish. When the meat is done (195 degrees on a meat thermometer), remove it from the braising pan along with the apples and onions. You'll need to thicken the sauce a little by bringing it to a boil and letting it simmer to reduce slightly. This intensifies the apple flavors. Put it all together for a supper that marries lots of fall favorites.

CHICKEN

2 tablespoons olive oil 4 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs (about 2 pounds total) Salt and pepper, to taste 1 large onion, cut into 8 wedges 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage 2 large baking apples (Cortland, Golden Delicious, Rome Beauty, or Baldwin), cored and each cut into 8 wedges ¾ cup apple cider ¼ cup cider vinegar ½ cup walnuts

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

2. In a large flameproof casserole over high heat, heat the olive oil. Sprinkle the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the chicken skin-side down in the pan and cook, without disturbing, for 5 to 10 minutes or until the skin is golden brown and isn't sticking to the pan. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

3. Turn the heat to medium-high, add the onions to the pan, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until well browned. Add the sage and apples. Cook, stirring often, 2 minutes more.

4. Add the apple cider and cider vinegar. Place the chicken skin-side up in the pan, submerging the bottom half of the pieces, leaving the skin exposed. Bring the liquid to a boil, cover the pan, and transfer to the oven.

5. Braise for 20 minutes, or until the chicken is tender and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thighs registers 195 degrees.

6. While the chicken is cooking, spread the walnuts in a baking dish and transfer to the oven. Bake for 5 minutes, or until the walnuts are toasted and aromatic; set aside.

7. Uncover the cooked chicken. Turn the oven temperature up to 425 degrees. Cook the chicken for 10 minutes, or until the skin is browned. (Total cooking time is 30 minutes.)

8. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the chicken, apples, and onions to a bowl. Cover and keep warm. Set the braising pan over a burner and let the liquid bubble steadily for a 3 to 5 minutes, or until it thickens slightly. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Return the chicken mixture and any juices in the bowl to the pan.

KALE

1 tablespoon olive oil 3 cloves garlic, smashed 1 large bunch kale, stemmed and torn into large pieces Salt and pepper, to taste Juice of 1/2 lemon

1. In a skillet over medium high heat, heat the oil. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 3 to 5 minutes or until it begins to brown. Add the kale, and cook, stirring often, for 5 to 7 minutes or until the kale wilts. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice.

2. Divide the kale among each of 4 plates. Top with chicken, onions, and apples, and garnish with walnuts. Spoon the sauce on top.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick