Serves 4

The beauty of breakfast tacos, the Texan morning staple, is that they're much like any breakfast sandwiches -- both are simple to make, cost-effective, and enormously appealing. A breakfast taco, of course, requires a good tortilla, and it's usually served with top quality salsa, however mild or spicy you like it. The rest of the ingredients are interchangeable. Eggs are a typical base and refried beans are a good substitute. Bacon, sausage, ham, or ground chorizo are all popular, while potatoes, jalapenos, and cheese are common too. Typically, the filling in your taco will have only two or three ingredients, such as the ham, egg, and potatoes here. You'll need a cast-iron skillet to brown the potatoes and crisp the ham and an 8-inch nonstick skillet to scramble the eggs into moist flakes. A tortilla buying tip: Many taquerias and Mexican restaurants will sell you their housemade tortillas by the dozen. Just ask. Tomorrow's breakfast just got a little more interesting.

3 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil 1 medium Yukon Gold or Yellow Finn potato, cut into 1/2-inch dice Salt, to taste 2 tablespoons butter ¼ pound thinly sliced deli ham (avoid honey ham), coarsely chopped 8 eggs 1 tablespoon milk 8 flour tortillas (7 inches) 1 cup mild or spicy salsa (for serving) 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish)

1. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and when it is hot, add the potatoes with a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring often, for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are golden brown and tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. Line a plate with paper towels. With a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to the plate. Scrape any crispy bits off the bottom of the pan with the spoon and add to the plate of potatoes.

2. Add 1/2 tablespoon of the butter to the pan. When it melts, add the ham and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes, or until the ham crisps. Add the ham to the potatoes. Wipe out the skillet and set it aside.

3. In a bowl, beat the eggs, milk, and a small pinch of salt; set aside.

4. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter and the eggs. With a rubber spatula, move the set edges of the eggs to the center to form large flakes. Continue until the eggs are almost set. Fold in the potatoes and ham. Continue to stir gently until the eggs are firm, but not dry. Transfer the egg mixture to a clean bowl.

5. Set the cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add remaining 1/2 tablespoon butter. When it melts, heat the tortillas for 20 to 30 seconds on a side.

6. Lay the tortillas on a cutting board, fill with the egg mixture, and fold in half. Top with salsa and sprinkle with cilantro.

Lauren Allen