Makes 8 cups

This granola surpasses any you can buy ready-made and puts the crunch back into crunchy granola. It takes less than half an hour to make (hands on for five minutes). It has a hint of salt and is very lightly sweetened with honey. Dried cranberries add a little more sweetness and chewiness to the oats, almonds, and flax and pumpkin seeds. Store the granola in an airtight jar for up to two weeks.

5 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (not instant) 1 cup whole almonds ⅔ cup flax seeds ⅔ cup pumpkin seeds ½ cup honey ¼ cup olive oil 1 tablespoon vanilla extract ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup dried cranberries

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper that comes up above the rim of the pan by about 1 inch.

2. In a large bowl, combine the oats, almonds, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds. Stir thoroughly.

3. In a saucepan over medium heat, stir the honey, olive oil, vanilla, and salt for 2 minutes, or until the salt dissolves and the mixture is warm. Pour it over the oat mixture and stir well. Spread the mixture on the baking sheet.

4. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven. Grasp each corner of the parchment and pull it toward the center to make a mound of granola. Stir with a large spoon and spread the granola out again.

5. Return the pan to the oven and cook for 5 minutes. Repeat the mounding and stirring. Spread the granola out. If it looks pale in some places, return the pan to the oven for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the mixture is toasted all over. (Total baking time is 20 to 25 minutes.) Leave the granola on the baking sheet to cool.

6. Transfer the granola to a bowl and stir in the cranberries. Leave to cool completely.

Sally Pasley Vargas