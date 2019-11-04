I’m not going to use an adjective to describe the upcoming weather as negative, because some of you may be excited that it’s going to be cold — and we do have snow in the forecast.

September and October have been beautiful this year, but now that we’re into November, things are about to change in a big way.

It’s a bit early, but not unprecedented to think that we could see some light accumulation of snow here late this week. It’s only Monday, and a lot can change — and the odds are the coastal plain will not see any accumulation more than a light coating from this late-week weather low pressure and front.

On Thursday night and Friday, northern sections of New England, as well as the higher elevations of Southern New England, could actually see more notable snowfall, but even here everything would have to line up just right (or wrong, depending on your perspective). In other words, it’s still early for a definitive forecast. However, there is the potential for a plowable storm.

Before we get to the cold, we have a mild day on tap for Tuesday, with readings near or above 60. The mild air comes with a few showers. This rain won’t be heavy, but will make yard clean-up a bit messy. Wednesday is expected to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and readings near 50.

Winter Cold and First Flakes

A strong cold front will be pushing east Thursday. Behind this, it’s definitely going to get cold, and there’s no doubt that the coldest air of the fall will be here Friday and into the start of the weekend. What is questionable is whether or not an area of low pressure develops on this frontal system and brings moisture along with the cold air. It may be that the moisture leaves the area before the cold air comes in, meaning we just get some light rain that perhaps end in a few snow showers.

The Canadian model has a bit of snow occurring early Friday. (Tropical Tidbits)

But, if the cold air comes in and we have a little wave of low pressure on said front, there is the chance that there could be a few hours of steady snow, which would of course end up accumulating to some degree. If you look at the record books for Boston, it has snowed one-tenth of an inch or more 2,848 times since 1872. If Friday brings the 2,849th, it will just be one more data point in the record books — nothing more.

The Euro model has less than a 50 percent chance of 3 inches of snow or more for most of southern New England. (Courtesy of WeatherBell)

Forecasting the initial snow of the year is always a bit difficult because the atmosphere hasn’t really cooled off, the ocean is still relatively warm, the ground is still warm, and even if it snows, it can be hard for it to accumulate on the roads. As we get closer to the system on Thursday night and Friday, I will have a better idea on just how much snow, if any, there will be. Until then, it gives me a chance to practice winter forecasting skills — and you a chance to mentally get yourself into the game that winter weather is definitely back in play.