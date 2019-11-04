As an Afro-Latino graduate of the Boston Public Schools, and a parent of a son at Boston Collegiate Charter School, I felt compelled to respond to the article covering the student protest at the charter school (“Charter students stage walkout,” Metro, Nov. 2). I’m proud to see students of color lifting up their voices. I hope my son will become an agent of change, and I think the education he is getting at Boston Collegiate is preparing him for that.

The article misses all that the school does to be college preparatory and focused on core issues of race and inequality. My son has had a whole English unit on busing and desegregation in Boston. He learned about civil discourse from his civics teacher, a man of color. He can take an entire course on race and identity.