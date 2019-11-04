For his latest album, the gospel-infused “Jesus Is King,” Kanye West missed multiple deadlines, made erratic public appearances and promoted his work as the latest manifestation of his self-declared genius. In other words, business as usual.

And once again West has topped the Billboard album chart, as "Jesus Is King" opened at No. 1 — his ninth consecutive time in the peak position.

"Jesus Is King," released by Def Jam, had the equivalent of 264,000 sales in the United States in its opening week, including 197 million streams and 109,000 copies sold as a full album, according to Nielsen. Its sales were helped by deals that bundled digital copies of the album with merchandise on West's website — like a $20 pair of socks and a $170 hoodie — and offered fans early access to tickets for an unspecified "upcoming Kanye West event."