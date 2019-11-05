The cable channel is now known as Wonderstruck on Saturdays every week, and the programming is entirely made up of natural history shows. It’s a similar “micro-net” approach to the one Cartoon Network took when it becomes Adult Swim at nights.

Wonderstruck, which runs from 6 a.m. on Saturdays to 6 a.m. on Sundays, will be the exclusive US home of the “Planet Earth” franchise. It will also feature its own premieres and specials year-round. This Saturday, for example, you can watch back-to-back episodes of “Planet Earth: Blue Planet” and “Planet Earth: Blue Planet II.” Sometimes, especially when it rains, or when it’s particularly rancorous in the country, all I want to watch is pretty and awesome images from the natural world. They can provide a nice sense of perspective. As network exec Sarah Barnett put it to CNN, the goal is “counter-programming the world with the world.”

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.