Nature-porn addicts, BBC America is here for you.
The cable channel is now known as Wonderstruck on Saturdays every week, and the programming is entirely made up of natural history shows. It’s a similar “micro-net” approach to the one Cartoon Network took when it becomes Adult Swim at nights.
Wonderstruck, which runs from 6 a.m. on Saturdays to 6 a.m. on Sundays, will be the exclusive US home of the “Planet Earth” franchise. It will also feature its own premieres and specials year-round. This Saturday, for example, you can watch back-to-back episodes of “Planet Earth: Blue Planet” and “Planet Earth: Blue Planet II.” Sometimes, especially when it rains, or when it’s particularly rancorous in the country, all I want to watch is pretty and awesome images from the natural world. They can provide a nice sense of perspective. As network exec Sarah Barnett put it to CNN, the goal is “counter-programming the world with the world.”
