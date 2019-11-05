The publisher Penguin Random House has announced that its Penguin Young Readers division is buying Eric Carle LLC. Penguin has long published the noted children’s book author. The purchase price was not disclosed. Carle’s books have sold nearly 150 million copies; titles include “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” The Very Busy Spider," “Mr. Seahorse,” and “Dream Snow.” Carle, 90, said in a statement, “My son, Rolf, and I have decided to transition the management of my books to the most logical an appropriate place: Penguin Random House, my publisher of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar.’” The acquisition will give Penguin worldwide publishing rights to the more than 70 books Carle has written, as well as licensing and merchandising rights. The sale will not affect the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, in Amherst.

MARK FEENEY

