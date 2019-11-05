The American Who performs at Boston’s Regent Theatre Nov. 22 as part of a 40th anniversary celebration of the release of Jeff Stein’s rock music documentary about the legendary band. The event features a screening of the film, which includes promotional footage, TV appearances, and fan-shot footage of The Who from 1964 until Keith Moon’s death in September 1978. You’ll see the band’s Woodstock performance, the famous guitar smashing that appeared on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” and footage of hits such as “My Generation” and “Pinball Wizard.” The American Who’s 45-minute live performance, led by front-man and Cambridge-resident David Erin Wilson, offers a rocking tribute that’s reminiscent of the original band’s live shows. General admission: $15 advance, $20 day of show. 781-646-4849, www.regenttheatre.com .

Contemplate the power of water

Lincoln’s deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum unveils a 9-by-15-foot stone shelter this weekend, a new work that’s part of its permanent collection. “Watershed,” by renowned British-artist Andy Goldsworthy, sits partially embedded in a hill facing Flint’s Pond and pays homage to New England’s many stone walls and structures. The artist has spent his career exploring the power of water and how the landscape can be dramatically impacted by the force of water and shifting weather. Goldsworthy designed this work so that it interacts with the deCordova’s natural setting and showcases the area’s natural flow of water. Granite stonework radiates in concentric circles from a drain outlet centered in the wall. Even without water present, the work exudes a certain beauty and rhythm in the landscape. Admission: free children 12 and under to $14 adults, includes museum and sculpture park. 781-259-8355, www.decordova.org.





A sparkling holiday display

See a wonderland of lights at three historic homes in Massachusetts. During Winterlights, a Trustees of Reservations annual event, the gardens of three properties will be illuminated with more than 500,000 holiday lights from late November through December, and open for self-guided tours. Visit Naumkeag in Stockbridge, a National Historic Landmark, which includes access to a beautifully restored Chinese Temple Garden. At the Stevens-Coolidge Place, an early 20th-century country estate in North Andover, follow the illuminated path around the property and through a new interactive children’s area inspired by a Jan Brett classic. The Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate, a 90-acre property off Route 128 in Canton, takes part this year. It will feature an illuminated woodland trail and light displays throughout its formal Italianate lattice-walled garden, rhododendron path, and kitchen garden. Dates vary for each property — see website. Free off-site parking for all properties; shuttles available. Trustees members gain access to each site a day early (check online for more details). Tickets: $12 members, $17 nonmembers, free under 12; preregistration required. www.thetrustees.org/winterlights.

THERE

Compete in a screaming contest

Tune up your pipes and head to Kinosaki, Japan, for the annual Crab Kingdom Screaming Contest and Festival, an annual event that celebrates the opening of snow crab season. Contestants face off Nov. 23, with the three best screamers receiving a matsuba crab, a large snow crab caught in the Sea of Japan between November and March. The Kani Matsuri Festival, as it’s called, takes place in Tsuiyama Fishing Port, featuring popular crab dishes such as shabu-shabu, grilled crab, and sashimi. It also includes performances by local dancers and drum shows, and appearances by crab mascots. Then go explore the area’s seven public bathhouses or, if the weather is right, hike to the top of Mount Kuruhi next to Kinosaki Onsen and watch the sun rise over the clouds below, making the mountain peaks seem as if they are small islands floating in the clouds. www.visitkinosaki.com.

The Grand Hotel at Grand Canyon National Park has 22 new charging stations for electric vehicles, the Grand Canyon’s only charging stations for electric cars. /Xanterra Travel Collection

Take your electric vehicle to Arizona

A Grand Canyon hotel has opened the area’s first vehicle charging station, meaning you can now cross the entire state of Arizona with your electric car. The Grand Hotel, located 1.5 miles from the national park’s south entrance, has installed 22 charging stations, including 12 Tesla super chargers, eight Tesla destination chargers, and two universal chargers, available 24 hours a day (other chargers exist in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Kingman, and Page, so plan your road trip accordingly). Hang out in the indoor heated pool and hot tub while your car charges. The rustic but modern hotel, located in Tusayan, resembles a sprawling three-story chalet and has 121 guestrooms and an onsite steakhouse and saloon. Rates start at $209. 928-638-3333, www.grandcanyongrandhotel.com.

Wicked Audio’s new Cron and Syver earbuds.

EVERYWHERE

Stay connected, wirelessly

Wicked Audio’s new Cron and Syver earbuds let you stay tuned into your favorite songs, movies, and podcasts while traveling without being tangled in wires. The wireless earbuds connect to your phone, tablet, or computer using Bluetooth 5.0 and offer high-fidelity sound with noise-isolation features. Both the Cron and Syver earbuds come in palm-size cases that double as chargers for your phone and other small devices (through the micro USB port). The Syver also has a built-in speaker, so you can play tunes in your hotel room or campsite (the volume only goes up to 105 decibels, though). The waterproof earbuds can handle sweat, sand, dust, and sprinkles, and offer a range of up to 32 feet from your device. The Syver earbuds have a shorter battery life — 4 hours, versus the Cron’s 6 hours — but charge twice as fast, in just an hour. The trickiest part: Figuring out which earbud adapter to use (small, medium, or large, all included) so these fit snugly in your ear without dropping out. $99.95 each. www.wickedaudio.com.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.