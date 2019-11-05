Massachusetts has a long history with hosteling and both urban and rural outposts. One of the oldest is the building where Mary Helan Turner grew up in Harvard. The “Friendly Crossways” opened in 1947 — making it the longest continually operating US hostel. Today, it includes destination weddings and retreat groups along with solo travelers.

Multiple kinds of lodging, even guesthouse or bed-and-breakfast options, are starting to resemble each other, as hostels offer private rooms and downtown hotels build shared bathrooms down a hallway.

Worlds are colliding as hotels try to offer more discount and “homey” options for travelers seeking authentic local experiences. Meanwhile, budget-conscious wanderers are passing up rising hotel prices for bunk beds and shared spaces of hostels.

Both her parents had visited the center in their youth, she said. Her father, Martin Vesenka, was a Concord schoolteacher who led hostel groups after World War II and, later, bought the center in 1963. The barn and hayloft were converted to sleeping spaces over the years and, today, the buildings accommodate up to 62 people in a variety of bunk beds, and in private single and double rooms.

“Most come by car, but we sometimes pick people up at the train and take them to the market,” she said. “Years ago, a lot of hostels were seasonal or a bed in someone’s house, kind of a forerunner of Airbnb. But there are fewer hostelers now.”

Created in Europe, 20th-century hostels were part global cultural exchange and postwar international travel in pursuit of peace.

Turner and her husband, Keith, moved their family back to Harvard to manage the property in 1996. They live on-site and maintain both mission and heritage, down to the handmade quilts on the beds and catering for visitors with homegrown tomatoes.

“Knock-and-lock” bathrooms is how she describes the toilet, sink, and shower behind a lockable door but shared with others. Travelers unused to these facilities — more common in Europe and Asia — leave colorful comments online in reviews, so doing homework and knowing your preference is vital.

Shared bunk rooms may mean living alongside a group of travelers. Many hostels close during the day, requiring visitors to leave by a specific time and reopen in the late afternoon. Some have lockers, or secure rooms, for storing valuables, and there may be some requests made of visitors, such as stripping beds of linens on departure day.

One “seal of approval” is an affiliation with Hostelling International, a membership organization that travelers must join to stay at one of its properties. Drop-in visitors can buy a day pass or annual membership for the Maryland-based nonprofit, formerly called American Youth Hostels. The Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket hostel facilities are two stars of the Hostelling International network, and there is a Hostelling International site on Stuart Street in downtown Boston.

California has the greatest number of Hostelling International properties. The downtown locations in New Orleans, Portland, New York, and Chicago are among the organization’s most popular. Most hostel guests are 18- to 35-years-old, said Netanya Trimboli, communications director for HI-USA.

“The gateway cities with international airports are where most of the visitors are international,” she said. “In some of our more rural locations, we see older people and couples who maybe are taking a weekend trip in their region.”

Even in major cities, stays are brief, averaging fewer than three days, she said.

Booking websites sometimes show hostel options, such as The Coolidge Hotel in White River Junction, Vt., a classic 1890s railway hotel, or The Notch Hostel in North Woodstock, N.H., a newer facility with private rooms.

HOSTELING GOES TO TOWN

The rising costs of hotel stays in major cities is one reason hoteliers are adding bunk beds and board games in the lobby living room that resemble a summer camp. Freehand Chicago and Ace Hotel in New York and London are places where under-$100-per night lodging may include a roommate or two.

Bunk beds also appeal to families that need a four-person room, and they offer convenience to groups of friends, a significant market for short-stay weekend trips, said Connie Shaheen, general manager of Boston’s The Revolution Hotel. Instead of two queen beds and one bathroom sink, a group can move more quickly with shared facilities.

“The majority of our inventory is a shared-bath concept, definitely not for the person who’s not willing to take a risk. It’s for a more adventurous traveler, those who travel to inns,” she added. “We’re very transparent on our website.”

Adding fluffy robes and small tote bag in each room makes a trip down the corridor in pajamas easier for modesty. Shaheen suggests that travelers try it at least once for the experience.

“People aren’t coming to stay in their hotel rooms. They won’t pay $700 a night just for a place to lay your head,” she said, adding that the Berkeley Street location is a draw because of South End restaurants and walking access to downtown.

The building used to be the YWCA, making the transition easier. Adapting smaller, older structures in cities — especially former office buildings — can be easier to adapt smaller rooms and halls, Shaheen said. The Revolution added a co-working space and coffee bar to serve guests, but most visitors want to be outside and doing things.

