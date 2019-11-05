When transferring a hot turkey from roasting pan to serving plate, you don’t want anything to go wrong. To help with the job, there are OXO’s Turkey and Roast Lifters ($12.99 a set). The sturdy, stainless-steel tines are attached to OXO’s popular “good grips" non-slip handles that are comfortable to hold and easy to grasp. The long, pointed tines (three on each handle) hold the bird firmly in place and prevent it from slipping or turning during transport. Due to the unusual design of the handles and tines, the lifters can handle turkeys and roasts up to 25 pounds. When not in use, the tines are protected with covers that slide off and on easily. The lifters come with a satisfaction guarantee and are dishwasher-safe. Available at Duck Soup, Mill Village Shopping Center, 365 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, 978-443-3825; Kitchen Outfitters, Acton Woods Plaza, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; and TAGS Hardware, Porter Square Shopping Center, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711.