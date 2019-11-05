Makes one 9-inch cake

"I had always associated olive oil with roasting vegetables and making classic vinaigrettes, never with baking," writes Flour Bakery owner Joanne Chang in "Pastry Love." But then her head baker, Nicole Rhode (to whom the book is dedicated), made olive oil muffins and turned the same batter into a cake. It's made with both all-purpose and almond flours, lemon rind and juice, and yogurt, and mixed in a bowl by hand so it couldn't be easier. Before it goes into the oven, you place halved seedless green grapes in concentric rows on top. After baking, dust the top with confectioners' sugar.

Butter (for the pan) ¾ cup plain whole-milk yogurt ¾ cup olive oil ¾ cup superfine sugar 2 eggs plus 2 extra yolks, at room temperature Grated rind of 1 large lemon 2 tablespoons lemon juice ¼ teaspoon pure almond extract 1¼ cups all-purpose flour ¾ cup almond flour (pure ground almonds) 2 teaspoons baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 1 cup seedless green grapes, cut in half 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 325 degrees. Butter a 9-inch cake pan. Line the bottom with a round of parchment paper cut to fit it; butter the paper.

2. In a bowl, whisk the yogurt, olive oil, superfine sugar, whole eggs and extra yolks, lemon rind, lemon juice, and almond extract until smooth.

3. In another bowl that will hold all the ingredients, whisk the all-purpose flour, almond flour, baking powder, and salt. Pour the yogurt mixture into the flour mixture and fold them together until thoroughly combined.

4. Scrape the batter into the cake pan. Arrange the grapes in concentric circles, cut sides up, on the batter.

5. Bake the cake for 70 to 80 minutes, rotating the cake midway through baking, or until the top of the cake springs back when pressed with a finger, and a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. Set the cake on a wire rack to cool completely.

6. To serve: Invert the cake onto a flat plate, peel off the parchment paper, set a serving plate upside-down on the cake, and turn both so the grapes are on top. Dust with confectioners' sugar through a fine-meshed sieve. Store leftover cake in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Adapted from Pastry Love