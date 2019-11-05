Makes 16 to 18

Joanne Chang of Flour Bakery & Cafe writes in her "Pastry Love" cookbook: "Not to brag, but Flour makes THE BEST chocolate chip cookies in the world." These are rich, a little salty, and exceptionally crisp. If you don't have superfine sugar, you can turn granulated sugar into superfine by pulsing it in a food processor for 5 to 10 seconds. Allow at least 4 hours (or overnight) for the dough to sit in the fridge before baking. It is scooped onto parchment-lined baking sheets in 1/4-cup mounds, which bakes into very large cookies, each about 5 inches across.

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 cup superfine sugar ½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar 1 egg, at room temperature 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon water 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 cups flour 1¼ teaspoons salt 1 teaspoon baking soda 10 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips (1 1/2 cups)

1. In an electric mixer with the paddle attachment, by hand with a wooden spoon, or with a handheld electric mixer, beat the butter, superfine sugar, and brown sugar on medium speed for 5 minutes, or until the mixture is light and fluffy. Stop the mixer and use a rubber spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl and paddle a few times.

2. Beat in the egg, water, and vanilla for 2 to 3 minutes, or until thoroughly combined.

3. In a bowl, stir the flour, salt, and baking soda to blend them. Add the chocolate chips to the flour mixture and toss well. Turn the mixer to low, or continue to use the spoon if mixing by hand, and slowly add the flour and chip mixture to the batter until they are thoroughly combined.

4. For best results, scrape the dough into an airtight container and refrigerate for at least 3 to 4 hours, or up to overnight. (The unbaked dough can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.)

5. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

6. Drop the dough in 1/4-cup balls on the baking sheets, setting them 4 to a sheet and leaving at least 4 inches between mounds. Press the dough down slightly with the palm of your hand. Bake in the middle of the oven for 20 to 24 minutes, rotating the sheets midway through baking, or until the cookies are a deep golden brown all the way through.

7. Remove the baking sheets from the oven and set the sheets on wire racks to cool for 10 minutes. Transfer the cookies to the racks to cool completely. Bake the remaining dough in the same way. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Adapted from Pastry Love