ZeroWater pitcher. ZeroWater (custom credit)

While you may be familiar with the account of Jesus turning water into wine, the new ZeroWater water-filtering pitcher (prices start around $19.88 for the 6-cup size) boasts the ability to turn wine into water. (It’s kind of magical to watch red wine pass through the pitcher’s filter to emerge perfectly clear!) While that’s not a function most of us would need except as a party trick, it does demonstrate the effectiveness of this pour-through pitcher’s advanced filtration system, touted to be twice as strong as any other water filter on the market, taking out 99.6 percent of impurities, including minerals, salts, and metals like lead and chromium. It combines five patented technologies to remove virtually all dissolved solids and contaminants. While this could be a real boon for those whose tap water tastes a little off or is highly chlorinated, it’s also a less expensive, more effective, and way more eco-conscious way to get really pure water without the waste and microplastic particles of bottled water. The pitcher comes with a laboratory-grade “Total Dissolved Solids” meter that lets you measure your water’s purity before and after. Available at Target, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, and online at www.amazon.com and www.zerowater.com.