You are a 10-handicapper who shoots a hole in one. It is rare, but lots of people have done it. Many are not professional golfers, however, so there is no film of their “perfect” shot. You, though, are lucky. A friend captured yours on a cellphone, and this friend gives the film to you.

Of course, your first act is to place the film of your “perfect” shot in a secure vault that no one else can see. Modesty is tough to buck.

Now we all know that Donald Trump is modest to a fault. So that must be why the actual record of his “perfect” phone call to the president of Ukraine is tucked away with state secrets, and we have to rely on his evaluation of its so-called perfectness.