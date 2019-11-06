Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons is a newlywed once again. His new wife Alice Nelsons, formerly Heidler, is a native of Germany. The two posed for a photograph on the Symphony Hall stage last week following a gala concert and dinner celebrating the alliance between the BSO and the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, which Nelsons also leads. The orchestra shared the image after reporters noticed the conductor wearing a wedding ring.

The couple married in Bavaria this past April, and the wedding was announced in a German language Catholic weekly. A BSO spokesperson confirmed that the publicly available information was accurate but declined to say any more, citing the couple’s privacy.