Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons is a newlywed once again. His new wife Alice Nelsons, formerly Heidler, is a native of Germany. The two posed for a photograph on the Symphony Hall stage last week following a gala concert and dinner celebrating the alliance between the BSO and the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, which Nelsons also leads. The orchestra shared the image after reporters noticed the conductor wearing a wedding ring.
The couple married in Bavaria this past April, and the wedding was announced in a German language Catholic weekly. A BSO spokesperson confirmed that the publicly available information was accurate but declined to say any more, citing the couple’s privacy.
Advertisement
Nelsons was previously married to Latvian soprano Kristine Opolais, with whom he has a daughter. Until their divorce, which was announced in March 2018, Nelsons and Opolais often shared the spotlight as a rising-star power couple of the classical music world. They have continued to work together professionally post-split; their most recent BSO appearance was this summer at Tanglewood for Verdi’s “Requiem.”
Zoë Madonna can be reached at zoe.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.