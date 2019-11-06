“Live in Front of a Studio Audience” is a franchise now, since the first effort in May — re-creations of episodes of “The Jeffersons” and “All in the Family” — did so well. Produced by Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel, the ABC series will return for a second round on Dec. 18. That’s how it goes; if they like it, give them more. This time, the actors will perform a holiday episode of “All in the Family” and a still-to-be-chosen episode of "Good Times.” It’s not clear whether the same “All in the Family” cast from May — with Woody Harrelson as Archie and Marisa Tomei as Edith – will return, and no cast names have been released for the “Good Times” episode. “Good Times,” which ran from 1974-79, spun off from “Maude,” was the first family sitcom to feature two black parents. The May special drew 10.4 million same-day viewers, and many more in playback and encore airings, and it made history for Lear, who became the oldest Emmy winner at 97 when it won best variety special in September. “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” will also return in the spring. It’s not clear which shows will be performed then, but if one of them is “Maude,” I pity the actress filling in for Bea Arthur.