At the stroke of midnight, Elena Ferrante’s latest novel debuts in Italy, with bookstores staying open into the wee hours for a legion of excited fans.

Stores planned to offer readings of excerpts of "La vita bugiarda degli adulti" (the lying life of adults) late Wednesday until the much-awaited book goes on sale early Thursday.

Ferrante's latest novel explores the life of a girl in Naples from age 12 to 16.