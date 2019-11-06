Ben and Tonya Mezrich toasted the release of their new children’s book “Charlie Numbers and the Woolly Mammoth” with a fancy fete Tuesday at the Mandarin Oriental Boston, replete with themed cocktails and a bevy of guests. VIPs at the book signing included Kristina Lyons, Mahsa Noble, Doris Yaffee (who was looking especially stylish in a leopard print sweater and chunky necklace), Tiffany Dowd, and Oliver Chen. Also at the bash: Geneticist George Church - who’s a pivotal character in the lastest Charlie Numbers book, JuanCarlos Gonzalez, Ashley Bernon, Dawn Oates, Daniel Miller, and Pamela Vargas. The husband-and-wife writing team will be doing additional book signings in the coming weeks: Brookline Booksmith (Nov. 17), Hotel Commonwealth Hometown Authors event (Nov. 18), and at Kodomo Children’s Boutique during Beacon Hill Stroll on Dec. 5. We also hear there may be a Charles Numbers movie in the offing.
Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.