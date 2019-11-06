Tiffany Dowd and Oliver Chen at the Charlie Numbers party at the Mandarin Oriental Boston. Russ Mezikofsky

Ben and Tonya Mezrich toasted the release of their new children’s book “Charlie Numbers and the Woolly Mammoth” with a fancy fete Tuesday at the Mandarin Oriental Boston, replete with themed cocktails and a bevy of guests. VIPs at the book signing included Kristina Lyons, Mahsa Noble, Doris Yaffee (who was looking especially stylish in a leopard print sweater and chunky necklace), Tiffany Dowd, and Oliver Chen. Also at the bash: Geneticist George Church - who’s a pivotal character in the lastest Charlie Numbers book, JuanCarlos Gonzalez, Ashley Bernon, Dawn Oates, Daniel Miller, and Pamela Vargas. The husband-and-wife writing team will be doing additional book signings in the coming weeks: Brookline Booksmith (Nov. 17), Hotel Commonwealth Hometown Authors event (Nov. 18), and at Kodomo Children’s Boutique during Beacon Hill Stroll on Dec. 5. We also hear there may be a Charles Numbers movie in the offing.