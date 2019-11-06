Ladies’ Days return to Mount Sunapee this winter, offered most Tuesdays, from Jan. 7 through March 17. The deal ($51) includes a two-hour lesson (10 a.m.-noon) and a $13 lunch voucher. The resort will also offer discounts on child care during this time. www.mountsunapee.com

Women learn differently than men. Or so it seems, as women’s-only ski and snowboarding programs become more and more popular. Whether you’re a newbie to the sport or want to brush up on your skills, there’s a camp out there for you, offering a supportive environment, camaraderie, and top-notch coaching. Here are a few in New England.

Advertisement

Okemo

The Women’s Alpine Adventure program at this southern Vermont resort began in 1987 and is led by some of the best women ski and snowboard coaches in the industry. The three-day program includes three days of personalized coaching, an apres party, and a celebratory luncheon, and will be held Jan. 22-24 ($642 with lift tickets). The two-day program includes two days of coaching, daily breakfast and lunch and an apres party, and will be held Feb. 6-7 and March 5-6 ($522 with lift tickets). www.okemo.com

Sunday River

The resort will be hosting the second annual Women’s Adventure Weekend (which was called the Holiday Hangover last year), a jam-packed weekend, Jan. 3-5, including lift tickets, lodging, breakfast, fashion shows, yoga classes, guided mountain tours, and apres ski parties ($469 per person, based on double occupancy). www.sundayriver.com

Sugarbush

The Women’s Discovery Camp will be offered Jan. 25-27 and March 4-6. The 2½-day program will include instruction, video analysis, group meals, apres ski parties, and ski demos. Also, for each day of the program, the resort is offering half-price, full-day kids’ programs in The Schoolhouse children’s center, or a half-price companion all-mountain lift pass. www.sugarbush.com

Advertisement

Killington

This mega resort in Vermont will once again be offering a two-day Women’s Ski Camp, led by Olympic gold medalist and world champion mogul skier Donna Weinbrecht. A Weekend Mogul Camp with Weinbrecht will also be offered. Dates for the camps have not been finalized; check for updates on the website. www.killington.com

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com