You have probably been hearing for a while that it’s going to get colder this weekend, and that is still the case. Additionally, there will be some snow in parts of New England as the cold air arrives. A few days ago, it looked like there could be a bit of snow close to the Boston suburbs, but now, other than an hour or two of snow showers Thursday night, I don’t see any snow to speak about. The highest elevations of the Monadnock region and into northern New England could see a few inches of snow, but even there it certainly will not be a blockbuster November system.

Wednesday was a beautiful day across all of New England, with plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. There was a breeze at times, but for the most part it was just a pleasant day. We’ve been fortunate in that we haven’t had a lot of cold air this fall. Most areas on the coast have avoided a very hard freeze, including Boston.

Some snow is likely in northern New England and the higher terrain of southern New England early Friday. WeatherBell/WeatherBell

The reason for the precipitation is a strong cold front, which will be pushing east, and behind it is a touch of arctic air. This time of year, temperatures 15 or even 20 degrees below average put us down in the 20s and 30s. If it were January, we would be looking at a quick shot of bitter cold air.

Most areas will be below freezing Saturday morning. WeatherBell/WeatherBell

The cold won’t last very long — just Friday and Saturday. If you’re going to any outdoor activities Saturday, you can expect temperatures in the 20s for the first few hours after sunrise, eventually rising to between 35 and 40 degrees. It will be milder Sunday.

Sometime next week, another blast of cold air is going to move into New England. The timing of this second shot of Canadian air is still questionable. It may arrive next Tuesday or Wednesday, or it could hold off a little longer. As is the case with this week’s cold front, there will probably be an area of low pressure developing in next week’s system, and if moisture is available with the cold air, we could be looking at a chance of snow even here in southern New England.

Another chance of rain or snow comes early to midweek next week. Tropical Tidbits/Tropical Tidbits

Waiting for the first batch of snow in the fall always leads to a bit of excitement for some and trepidation for others. It also means that anytime snow is in the forecast, you’ll hear about it many times before it does or doesn’t occur. It’s just the nature of things when it comes to snow.