It’s tough to resolve differing political views; it’s tougher still to lose the comfort and joy of those who love us (and whom we love) over whether Hunter Biden is more corrupt than Ivanka Trump.

We treasure good friends, pals from our childhood, family members. That’s why, when today’s "great divide'' — red vs. blue, whites vs. people of color, Wall Street vs. Main Street, Christians vs. non-Christians ― spills into our private conversations, something destructive seems to be happening.

If America is being made “Great Again,” Americans — once admired and envied around the globe — seem to have forgotten how to “crown her good with brotherhood.”

How many of us have felt a growing discomfort when speaking with people we have known and cherished for decades? Some act as if our views are ridiculous, and even destructive. Are we ashamed to admit our outrage about how the opposing views of intimates are expressed?

A child of immigrants, I sympathize with those risking all to come to America to escape lives of fear, danger, and starvation in their native lands, as many of our forebears did. Unlike some, I am unwilling to see a strong investment portfolio as a reason to abandon my belief that America’s greatness stems from her tolerance and charity as much as from her wealth and might.

Conversations I once looked forward to now disintegrate into spats punctuated by horrified or condescending looks, sighs of disbelief, or even put-downs from both sides.

I sometimes miss the days when people kept their political and religious views to themselves. Today, if we don’t vehemently defend our beliefs, we feel we are conceding ground. Too many conversations begin with both sides crouched in the "mark, get set, go!” position waiting for the starter’s gun to kick off a race to nowhere.

The “let’s not talk about that" strategy eventually ushers so many elephants into the room that conversations wither under their weight. Eventually and predictably, the first salvo flares and the battle begins. In the end, what was supposed to be discourse between people who care about each other ends in hurried departures, insincere pledges to “get together soon,” and a fear of loss as each side watches the other walk into the sunset.

Couples talk about the bitterness of today’s political stalemate taking its toll on once-loving relationships. Parents avoid talks with adult children — and vice-versa. After-work beers — once collegial — fuel a test of restraint that too often fails. Once-sedate book clubs move to combat.

The world sees something broken in America: Americans seem the last to notice.

When Washington’s actions decimate the civil way average citizens who care about each other interact, we should take a good look at what is happening. Politics have always had an impact on institutions, but when public servants-turned-profiteers in every party value themselves above the people they have sworn to protect and defend, politics can turn homes, taverns, shops, and even houses of worship into nasty scrums.

We cannot allow civility to turn to disrespect and even hatred. We must salvage camaraderie through thoughtful discourse. I don’t expect David Duke to become Barack Obama’s pal, but it’s important to approach my friends on the far right with logic informed by sincerity and humor.We can’t allow a few years of political estrangement to outweigh decades of friendship . I hope those who differ with me will do likewise though I understand some relationships won’t survive.

In the end, we shall always need the respect we get from those closest to us — and they expect the same from us. Older cultures with longer histories teach us that politics are fleeting, but close friends and family — in the end — spare us from the lifelong isolation that inflexible fanaticism creates. Shrill arguments or, worse, angry silences, smother friendships.

The task before us, then, is to remember who really cares and whom we see as most important in our lives. (Hint: Friends and family probably outrank politicians every time.) Meanwhile, in rough patches — like the times we are now navigating — perhaps we should hone our skills for more respectful persuasion and set a standard of tolerance even in the face of loud and rigid opposition.

Whichever 24-hour cable channel we watch for all the answers, true friends and loving family will always make us feel better than tweets or breaking headlines.

Mary Ann Sorrentino’s column appears regularly in the Globe. She can be reached at thatmaryann@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter @Thatmaryann.