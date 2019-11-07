Hanna Cha (“ Tiny Feet Between the Mountains ”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

André Aciman (“Find Me: A Novel”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre … Joanne Chang (“Pastry Love: A Baker’s Journal of Favorite Recipes”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

TUESDAY

Jana Prikryl (“No Matter: Poems”) in conversation with James Wood at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … George Howe Colt (“The Game: Harvard, Yale, and America in 1968”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley … Ahmet Kuru (“Islam, Authoritarianism, and Underdevelopment: A Global and Historical Comparison”) reads at 5:45 p.m. at Harvard Coop, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge … Mo Moulton (“The Mutual Admiration Society”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge.

WEDNESDAY

Samuel Shem (“Man’s 4th Best Hospital: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Kathleen Weiler (“Maria Baldwin’s Worlds: A Story of Black New England and the Fight for Racial Justice”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books … Marcus Granderson (“Timestamp: Musings of an Introverted Black Boy”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge.

THURSDAY

Saeed Jones (“How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Lee Smolin (“Einstein’s Unfinished Revolution: The Search for What Lies Beyond the Quantum”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Science Center, Hall C, 1 Oxford St., Cambridge … Jodi Daynard (“A Transcontinental Affair: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre… Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush (“Sisters First”) read at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley … Terry Tempest Williams (“Erosion: Essays of Undoing”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre … Thomas Travisano (“Love Unknown: The Life and Worlds of Elizabeth Bishop”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Mimi Lemay (“What We Will Become: A Mother, a Son, and a Journey of Transformation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

FRIDAY

Tommy Pico (“Feed”) and Carmen Gimenez Smith (“Be Recorder: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Arthur Isak Applbaum (“Legitimacy: The Right to Rule in a Wanton World”) reads at 3 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Howard Eiland (translator, “The Arcades Project” by Walter Benjamin) in conversation with Lindsay Waters at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Leah Greenburg and Ezra Levin (“We Are Indivisible: A Blueprint for Democracy After Trump”) in conversation with Marshall Ganz at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Mass. Ave., Cambridge.

SATURDAY

Niki Segnit (“Lateral Cooking: One Dish Leads to Another”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

