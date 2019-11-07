2. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

3. Blue Moon Lee Child Delacorte Press

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. Agent Running in the Field John le Carré Viking

6. The Guardians John Grisham Doubleday

7. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

8. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

9. The Institute Stephen King Scribner

10. Find Me André Aciman FSG

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Blowout Rachel Maddow Crown

2. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators Ronan Farrow Little Brown

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Doubleday

4. Talking to Strangers Malcolm Gladwell Little Brown

5. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography Elton John Holt

6. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse John Lithgow Chronicle Prism

7. Educated Tara Westover Random House

8. The Beautiful Ones Prince Spiegel & Grau

9. Keep It Moving: Lessons for the Rest of Your Life Twyla Tharp S&S

10. Janis: Her Life and Music Holly George-Warren S&S

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver Harper Perennial

3. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

4. The Great Alone Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

5. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

6. The Handmaid’s Tale Margaret Atwood Anchor

7. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

8. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

9. The Best American Short Stories 2019 Anthony Doerr and Heidi Pitlor Mariner

10. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate Ballantine

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Upstream: Selected Essays Mary Oliver Penguin

2. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

4. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

5. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

6. These Truths: A History of the United States Jill Lepore Norton

7. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

8. The Best American Food Writing 2019 Samin Nosrat and Sylvia Killingsworth Mariner

9. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

10. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, November 3. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.