BOSTON COMEDY FESTIVAL SHOWCASE Kick off the festival with local stand-up in a club setting, with Dave McDonough, Peter Martin, Paul Landwehr, Andrea Henry, Andrew Mayer, Steve Bjork, and Drew Dunn. Nov. 12, 8 p.m. $15. The Comedy Studio, 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

There is a lot to see over the five days of the Boston Comedy Festival. Here are a few highlights. See the full schedule of events at www.bostoncomedyfestival.com .

BOSTON COMEDY FESTIVAL ALL STARS This one is packed with headliners local and national, some of whom have their own shows later in the festival. Emily Ruskowski hosts with Joey Carroll, Joe DeVito, Jim McCue, Emo Philips, Dana Gould, and Steve Sweeney. Nov. 14, 8:30 p.m. $25. Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly

A GOOD TRIP WITH SHANE MAUSS Mauss, who spent his formative years in the Boston stand-up scene, brings back this one-man show about psychedelics. Part informational, part storytelling, Mauss hopes to educate people and tell some hilarious stories along the way. Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. $20. White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St., Boston

PATTY ROSS One of Boston’s pioneering headliners, Ross tops the bill at City Winery, with New York’s Dustin Chafin and Boston’s Al Park and Brian Higginbottom. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. $20. City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston

THE MAGNIFICENT 7 Similar to the “All Stars” show with Gould, Philips, Carroll, and McCue, but with the addition of killer acts like Corey Rodrigues and Kenny Rogerson and host Bethany Van Delft. Nov. 15, 8:30 p.m. $25. Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville

AN EVENING WITH ROBERT KLEIN He’s a bona fide legend, a heavy influence on stand-ups like Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Maher, and Richard Lewis, and helped create the very idea of the stand-up comedy special in 1975 with “An Evening With Robert Klein” on HBO. Nov. 16, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $45-$95. Doubletree, 400 Soldiers Field Road, Boston

BOSTON COMEDY FESTIVAL FINALE This one includes the finalists in the weeklong stand-up contest and the coronation of the $10,000 winner, plus the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Emo Philips and Comedian of the Year to Eugene Mirman. Nov. 16, 8:30 p.m. $30. Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville

