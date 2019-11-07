According to the Daily Beast, Donald Trump is already planning to return to reality TV once this whole being-president thing ends. The publication, with information provided by a number of unnamed sources, says that Trump has told people that he may revisit “The Apprentice” later on down the road.

In the reported scenario, Trump and “Apprentice” creator and reality TV pioneer Mark Burnett have remained in touch since Trump won the election, and they’ve talked about working together again on a TV project. One idea has been “The Apprentice: White House,” which would have a political theme, and, as a source put it, “It is something Burnett thinks could be a money-spinner and Trump is very keen on doing.” Of course, some feel that he has continued to be a reality-TV-styled performer while in office, but that’s a different story.