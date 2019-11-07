According to the Daily Beast, Donald Trump is already planning to return to reality TV once this whole being-president thing ends. The publication, with information provided by a number of unnamed sources, says that Trump has told people that he may revisit “The Apprentice” later on down the road.
In the reported scenario, Trump and “Apprentice” creator and reality TV pioneer Mark Burnett have remained in touch since Trump won the election, and they’ve talked about working together again on a TV project. One idea has been “The Apprentice: White House,” which would have a political theme, and, as a source put it, “It is something Burnett thinks could be a money-spinner and Trump is very keen on doing.” Of course, some feel that he has continued to be a reality-TV-styled performer while in office, but that’s a different story.
Advertisement
Trump’s passion for the medium of TV was evident before he took office, and it has thrived during his presidency. He likes watching it, and tweeting out his opinions on everything from CNN to “Roseanne,” and he likes being on it. “The day that NBC announced that Donald Trump would no longer be able to host ‘The Apprentice’ in 2015 was one of the very few times I’ve ever seen the [then-future] president visibly upset in immediate reaction to news,” former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg told the Daily Beast.
A spokesperson for Burnett told the Beast: “The president and Mr. Burnett have not discussed making television shows in any shape or form.” And the White House spokespeople did not comment.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.