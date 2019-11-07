Live/work/shop enclave Assembly Row is suddenly a little more colorful, thanks to the developer’s commitment to a series of public art installations. So far, six pieces have debuted, including the newest, “Bloom,” a collection of four outsize flower sculptures. Created by 3D Design Studio at Artists for Humanity, a local nonprofit that supports underserved urban youth for design work, the art should help ward off the winter blahs. Other eye-catching installations include colorful murals painted on a parking garage, shipping containers, and an underpass. Assembly Row, 355 Artisan Way, Somerville, assemblyrow.com