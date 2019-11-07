After six concerts, a World Series ring, and a first-ever induction into the Fenway Park Music Hall of Fame, the Piano Man will return to the home of the Red Sox for a record-breaking seventh consecutive summer on Aug. 28, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m., while American Express card members will have access to pre-sale tickets from Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, November 14 at 10 p.m.

Advertisement

As part of the continuation of his Fenway Park music residency, the native New Yorker and Fenway Park are donating four tickets in the Dell/EMC Club for every home game during the 2020 regular season to help raise funds for the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association and the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, according to a press release.

“Since 2014, Billy Joel has been a fixture in the summer concert series at Fenway Park,” said Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy in the release. “We are honored that this New York native and music legend has adopted our ballpark as his place of residency in New England. Billy has become a close friend to many of us and we even gave him a 2018 World Series ring to show him just how much we consider him part of the family. We look forward to another successful show in 2020.”