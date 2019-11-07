Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Oct. 29) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

The black-throated gray warbler was seen at Salt Pond in Falmouth.

A red-headed woodpecker and a Northern shrike were banded at South Monomoy lighthouse, where other sightings included a Eurasian wigeon, 2 Northern shovelers, 14 American wigeon, 2 Northern pintail, 50 ring-necked ducks, 19 greater scaup, 15 lesser scaup, 3 ruddy ducks, 3 pied-billed grebes, an American coot, and 3 lesser black-backed gulls.