Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Oct. 29) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
The black-throated gray warbler was seen at Salt Pond in Falmouth.
A red-headed woodpecker and a Northern shrike were banded at South Monomoy lighthouse, where other sightings included a Eurasian wigeon, 2 Northern shovelers, 14 American wigeon, 2 Northern pintail, 50 ring-necked ducks, 19 greater scaup, 15 lesser scaup, 3 ruddy ducks, 3 pied-billed grebes, an American coot, and 3 lesser black-backed gulls.
Close to 100 species of birds were reported from Pochet Island in Orleans, including 4 blue-winged teal, a clapper rail, 4 Virginia rails, an American bittern, 5 razorbills, a sooty shearwater, 40 Manx shearwaters, 2 yellow-breasted chats, a seaside sparrow, 3 Nelson’s sparrows, 4 orange-crowned warblers, and over 100 yellow-rumped warblers.
An impressive flight at First Encounter Beach in Eastham included 30 green-winged teal, 350 common eider, 800 surf scoters, 1,500 white-winged scoters, 500 black scoters, 300 long-tailed ducks, a red-necked grebe, 228 dunlin, a Western sandpiper, 5 pomarine jaegers, 8 parasitic jaegers, 3 dovekies, 746 black-legged kittiwakes, a Leach’s storm-petrel, 2 Northern fulmars, 2 Cory’s shearwaters, 2,415 Northern gannets, and 2 snow buntings.
Other sightings around the Cape included a scarlet tanager and a grasshopper sparrow at Cape Cod Organic Farm in Barnstable, a blue-gray gnatcatcher and a chimney swift at Fort Hill in Eastham, and a Baird’s sandpiper at Race Point in Provincetown.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.