Visit Boston’s Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center (1 Seaport Lane) on Saturday, Dec. 7, to wine, dine, listen to festive live music alongside the governor — and raise money for Boston’s at-risk kids before the holidays.
Rodman’s 17th annual Celebration for Kids supports charities and youth-focused social-service organizations that help at-risk children. It’s an initiative of Rodman for Kids; you might know them from their annual Ride for Kids event, a fund-raising cycling tour that happens each fall.
This soiree features dishes from Abe & Louie’s, Davio’s, Island Creek Oyster Bar, the Smoke Shop, and other top Boston restaurants; performances by local children’s choirs and Tufts University a cappella groups; and a silent auction. Bid on tickets to Celtics games, Broadway in Boston performances, a one-week stay at a Nantucket cottage, and more. Mayor Martin Walsh and Governor Charlie Baker are slated to attend, too.
Tickets start at $250; visit www.rodmanforkids.org for more information. The party kicks off at 6 p.m.