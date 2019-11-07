Visit Boston’s Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center (1 Seaport Lane) on Saturday, Dec. 7, to wine, dine, listen to festive live music alongside the governor — and raise money for Boston’s at-risk kids before the holidays.

Rodman’s 17th annual Celebration for Kids supports charities and youth-focused social-service organizations that help at-risk children. It’s an initiative of Rodman for Kids; you might know them from their annual Ride for Kids event, a fund-raising cycling tour that happens each fall.