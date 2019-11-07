Juliette Kayyem is right: The United States must enforce a nearly one-year-old law that requires tracking information on inbound mail if we are to successfully confront the opioid epidemic (“A drug loophole was closed — why isn’t it being enforced?” Opinion, Nov. 4). Lives are being lost, and the status quo is not acceptable.

The most important and efficient step that can be taken is for the United States to tell China, a major point of origin for fentanyl and other opioids, that we simply will longer accept any mail or packages from China Post without advanced electronic data, or AED. In fact, China’s General Administration of Customs put in place the same requirements on US shippers in November 2018, and the United States has been compliant.