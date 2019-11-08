“I am in recovery from having been a psychiatrist,” said Samuel Shem — the pen name adopted by Stephen Bergman back when he was an intern at Boston’s Beth Israel Hospital and writing his first novel, the 1978 cult classic “The House of God.” He always wanted to write a sequel, but it took years before he found his subject. After decades in practice and on the faculty of the Harvard Medical School, other projects had gripped him, including novels and an Off-Broadway play, “Bill W. and Dr. Bob,” about the founding of Alcoholics Anonymous.

But five years ago, when NYU called and asked him to teach a course about the issues raised in “The House of God,” Shem found himself back in the world of doctors, patients, and hospitals. “I spent a night in the Bellevue emergency room, and then I went on rounds a couple of times in medicine and surgery,” Shem said. And he noticed a new problem in the field: the outsized influence of money and screens, in particular the time and energy doctors must spend interacting with insurance companies through computers — time they might prefer to spend helping patients.