Facebook this week unveiled a new logo intended to help distinguish the company from its namesake app/pocket torture device. The new branding was designed “with clarity and openness in mind” and incorporates features that add “a sense of optimism" — you know, all the things we associate with Facebook on opposite day. In any case, for most users it just felt like this new all-caps iteration of FACEBOOK was just yelling at them, or forgot to disable caps lock, or possibly both. Or as Mashable put it , “Think regular Facebook, but thicc, screaming, and bloated, with essence of boomer.” OK I TAKE IT BACK THEY NAILED IT.

MEOW MIX

Cats and their owners have what we call a love/hate relationship — the owners love their cats, and their cats hate them. As evidence, hundreds of Twitter users gathered to offer the catless an inside look at how our feline frenemies ruin lives every day — from waking up babies as a method for waking up parents, to attacking innocent bags of sunflower seeds and full cups of coffee, to dealing their standard-issue death stares as chilling reminders of who is in charge. After a few dozen cat tales, it was hard to determine which owner had it worse, but as one particularly wise tweeter offered, “Every cat is tied for the worst cat.”





OUTSIDE THE BOX

Roughly once, maybe twice a year, the Internet is actually pretty helpful. Like this collection of moving tips which I refuse to call life hacks: Like putting a string of yarn under box tape to aid in tape removal (brilliant!), or color-coding your tape to indicate which boxes go where (clever!), or using sheets to wrap clothes on hangers (eco-friendly!), or hiring super hunky movers and letting them worry about it while you enjoy a mimosa (that one’s mine), or, perhaps the most solid advice in the whole thread, “Don’t.”

T.I. TMI

Rapper T.I. this week opted to sit before a fancy podcast microphone and inform everyone listening that he routinely attends gynecologist appointments with his daughter to reaffirm her virginity. No, really: “I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,” T.I. told unlucky host Nazanin Mandi. As word spread and the world winced at this revelation’s spiraling dimensions of creepy, Twitter coped by distracting itself with a question, “What’s a hymen?”: “It’s a spiritual song sung during church or praise,” one answered; “That’s a hymnal,” another corrected. “A hymen is like one of those wild cats in Lion King”; “That’s a hyena," replied another. “A hymen is those red joints you not supposed to park next to”; “That’s a hydrant . . .” and so it proceeded, on and on, through hyphens, hype-men, hydroxide, hyperbole, and beyond — and the further we got from the answers, the better we all felt. (Is that a life hack?)

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.