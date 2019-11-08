ROBERT FORSTER As half of the Aussie pop classicists the Go-Betweens, this singer-songwriter-guitarist helped bring crisp, witty songs to life. In March he released “Inferno,” on which his sharp observations about aging, love, and everyday life are framed by meticulous — and, at times, gorgeously sparse — arrangements. Nov. 14, 6 p.m. doors. $20 and up. City Winery, Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

DANNY BROWN The acid-tongued Detroit-based MC throws back to old-school rap ideals (with the help of A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip) while keeping his lyrical inventiveness intact on this year’s “uknowhatimsayin¿” Nov. 15, 9 p.m. $28. Big Night Live, Boston. 617-896-5222, www.bignightlive.com

LIZA ANNE “Fine But Dying,” the latest album from Nashville-based troubadour Liza Anne Odachowski, pairs hi-res-snapshot lyrics (“This feels like hot, summer night in a turtleneck/I think I wanna die but I guess I know I’m fine”) with pointed guitar-pop that makes every feeling described land even harder. Nov. 15, 10 p.m. $12. Great Scott, Allston. 617-566-9014, www.greatscottboston.com

Folk & World

MY ONE AND ONLY Nashvillians Ben and Kassie Wilson haven’t been performing as the duo My One and Only for that long, but the married couple has produced two EPs of striking Americana. Those who are partial to the sound of Shovels & Rope will likely find a lot to like here. Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. No cover. Toad, Cambridge. 617-497-4950, www.toadcambridge.com

AIDA CUEVAS The “Queen of the Ranchera” takes part in one of Berklee College’s periodic “Meets Berklee” events, which will have the legendary Mexican singer perform with an ensemble of the college’s students. Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. $10-$15. Berklee Performance Center. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/bpc

THE HI-RISERS Journey back to a time when rock ’n’ roll and country met with the Hi-Risers, who have been making regular visits to that time since they released their debut in 1998. Mark your calendar: The Rochester, N.Y., outfit doesn’t come around here that often. Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $12. Midway Cafe, Jamaica Plain. 617-524-9038, www.midwaycafe.com

Jazz & Blues

LASZLO GARDONY SOLO The alternately ruminative and rambunctious pianist and composer celebrates his new solo piano album, "La Marseillaise,'' recorded live, which ranges from an appropriately atmospheric take on the Errol Garner standard “Misty” to his own “Revolution,” an inventive variation on the indelible anthem of the album’s title. Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. Regattabar, Cambridge. 617-395-7757, www.regattabarjazz.com

GA-20 The Boston-based trio rolls back the heavy rock and sets free the sinewy early electric blues of the ’50s and ’60s. With singer and guitarist Pat Faherty, guitarist Matthew Stubbs (Charlie Musselwhite and Matthew Stubbs & The Antiguas), and drummer Tim Carman. Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. $10. Milton Art Center, 334 Edge Hill Road, Milton. www.miltonartcenter.org

FRANK VIGNOLA’S HOT JAZZ GUITAR TRIO The astonishingly virtuosic guitarist, lauded by no less a guitar legend than Les Paul, has played with the likes of Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Wynton Marsalis, and the Boston Pops, and can swing and improvise with the best of them. Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $25. Spire Center, 25½ Court St., Plymouth. 508-746-4488, www.spirecenter.org

Classical

FELLOW TRAVELERS Boston Lyric Opera presents this keenly anticipated local production of Gregory Spears’s opera set in the McCarthy era, adapted from the 2007 Thomas Mallon novel by the same name. Tenor Jesse Darden and baritone Jesse Blumberg lead the BLO cast. Conducted by Emily Senturia; directed by Peter Rothstein. Nov. 13-17, Emerson Paramount Center. 617-542-4912, www.blo.org

YEHUDI WYNER + DANIEL STEPNER The distinguished composer and veteran violinist partner for a benefit recital devoted to music by Beethoven and Bartok as well as Wyner (“Concert Duo”) and Stepner (“Urban Partita”). Nov. 10, 3 p.m., Slosberg Music Center, Brandeis University. 781-736-3400, www.brandeis.edu

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The coolly eloquent Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes returns to the Boston Symphony Orchestra with Grieg’s iconic Piano Concerto as part of a program that also includes Mahler’s Fourth Symphony (with soprano Genia Kühmeier) under the direction of Andris Nelsons. Nov. 14-16, Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

BOSTON PHILHARMONIC The Dutch violinist Liza Ferschtman makes her local debut with Beethoven’s Violin Concerto under the direction of Benjamin Zander, who also leads Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances. Nov. 14 and 17 in Sanders Theatre; Nov. 16 in Jordan Hall. 617-236-0999, www.bostonphil.org

Arts

Theater

ADMISSIONS A never-better Maureen Keiller stars as a diversity-championing head of admissions at an elite private school who is forced to confront her own hypocrisy when her son is deferred from an elite university. Adroitly directed by Paul Daigneault and featuring a very impressive Nathan Malin as the son, “Admissions’’ is a scorching examination of white privilege: the many corners where it can lurk, the many forms it can take, the disguises it can wear. Through Nov. 30. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.speakeasystage.com

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND The bonds forged by the act of making music together face the most hideous test imaginable when the members of a Phnom Penh rock group have to find a way to survive in the 1970s as Cambodia is torn to bits by the Khmer Rouge genocide. Three decades later, a father and his adult daughter face a mutual reckoning that is its own kind of test: of whether love can survive the trauma of history. A powerfully gripping play by the gifted Lauren Yee, directed by Marti Lyons, with strong performances by Aja Wiltshire, Greg Watanabe, and Albert Park. Through Nov. 10. Merrimack Repertory Theatre with Victory Gardens Theatre and City Theatre Company. At Nancy L. Donahue Theatre, Lowell. 978-654-4678, www.mrt.org

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY An attempt to devise a “culturally sensitive’’ Thanksgiving play goes awry in Larissa FastHorse’s wryly funny satire of the kind of hyper-earnest white liberals who endlessly congratulate themselves on the feat of being politically “woke.’’ Directed by Scott Edmiston, with expert comic performances by Amanda Collins, Barlow Adamson, Jesse Hinson, and Grace Experience. Through Nov. 10. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

Dance

BODYTRAFFIC This internationally recognized repertory troupe, based in Los Angeles, has made its mark over the past decade plus with top-notch commissions from some of today’s most intriguing choreographers, in styles embracing contemporary, jazz, and ballet. This Global Arts Live program features the Boston premieres of choreography by dance collective Wewolf, Ohad Naharin, Micaela Taylor, and BalletX cofounder Matthew Neenan. Nov. 15-17, $58. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

SLEEPING BEAUTY DREAMS Wanna know what was going on in Sleeping Beauty’s head all those years of slumber? Promising a “revolutionary” fusion of contemporary dance, real-time digital avatar technology, and electronic music, Magic Reality Group brings its distinctive, eye-popping take on the popular fairy tale princess to Boston as part of its U.S. tour. Mariinsky Ballet principal dancer Diana Vishneva leads a live cast of ten – plus all manner of larger-than-life digital angels and demons. Nov. 16, $40-$150. Orpheum Theatre. 800-745-3000, www.sbdart.com

KAIROS DANCE THEATER After a four-year development process, the company unveils its new “Object,” which examines the feminine experience. It features music by Ani DiFranco, Annie Lennox, and Fiona Apple, among others, and choreography that draws inspiration from iconic Hollywood and fashion imagery, feminist poetry, and personal stories to help explore and explode stereotypes and gender clichés. Nov. 15-17, $25-$30. Plaza Theater at the BCA. 617-933-8600, www.kairosdancetheater.org

Galleries

BOSTON ART BOOK FAIR The third annual event, cosponsored by the BCA and the Boston brand and design collective Bodega, highlights work by creative people from around the world who specialize in text and image. There will be art installations, music, readings, and panel discussions about activism, sustainability, independent publishing, and more. Through Nov. 10. Boston Center for the Arts Cyclorama, 539 Tremont St. 617-426-5000, www.bostonartbookfair.com

OBSERVATION & IMAGINATION, WORKS ON PAPER Clifford S. Ackley, the Museum of Fine Arts’ Curator of Prints and Drawings for 50 years now, has organized this exhibition of 14 local artists with work in the museum. The list reads like a who’s who of Boston-area artists, and includes John O’Reilly, Chuck Holtzman, and Judy Kensley McKie. Through Dec. 20. Concord Center for the Visual Arts, 37 Lexington Road, Concord. 978-369-2578, www.concordart.org

PARALLAX: PHOTOGRAPHS BY MATTHEW MONTEITH In 2001-02, Monteith traveled to the Czech Republic on a Fulbright Fellowship and made “Czech Eden,” a body of work depicting the landscape and people there. Recently, he was awarded another Fulbright and returned to the same sites and the same people, and made photos that contemplate time, place, and memory. Through Nov. 30. Aviary Gallery, 48 South St., Jamaica Plain. aviarygallery@gmail.com, aviarygallery.squarespace.com/

Museums

RAGNAR KJARTANSSON: SCENES FROM WESTERN CULTURE Kjartansson, the Icelandic absurdist video artist best-known for “The Visitors,” a six-channel piece among the most-loved in the collection of ICA Boston, arrives in Portland with “Scenes From Western Culture.” This one’s a dryly cynical near-satire about the mixed-up priorities of post-apex Western capitalism: fine dining, speedboating, sex in a condo so sterile (“modern,” the marketing pamphlet might prefer) you’d be tempted to perform surgery in it. “Scenes From Western Culture” may lack the heart of “The Visitors,” a heartstring-tugger about friendship and loss, but it’s got meat: Kjartansson based his films on French Rococo painter Jean-Antoine Watteau’s pastoral scenes of 18th-century aristocrats. Plus ça change. Through March 1, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, www.portlandmuseum.org

WENG FAMILY COLLECTION OF CHINESE PAINTING: FAMILY AND FRIENDS Last year, local collector and Chinese art scholar Wan-go H.C. Weng made the largest donation of Chinese paintings and calligraphy in the MFA’s history — 183 works, all told, some of them monumental. Weng’s gift gets its first airing this fall — the first of an eventual triumvirate of shows that will display his extraordinary largesse. This show will feature works from the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. Through Aug. 9, 2020, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

WITH CHILD: OTTO DIX/CARMEN WINANT Has there ever been a more viscerally creepy genius than Otto Dix? Maybe, but not by much. This show in Worcester gloms on to Dix at his most unflinching, portraying female nudes in late pregnancy, but answers his borderline-objectification with works by two women, linked across generations: contemporary artist Carmen Winant and Dix’s student Gussy Hippold-Ahnert. Through Dec. 15, Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. 508-799-4406, www.worcesterart.org

Events

Comedy

NICK CAVE’S BAR & OTHER TALES Comedian Aug Stone once made the trip from Boston to Berlin just to find a bar he thought rocker and author Nick Cave owned. He tells the story of that misbegotten adventure at ONCE, with Mega Harrison, Rob Crean, and Brooke Louellen. Nov. 10, 6 p.m. $10. ONCE Somerville, 156 Highland Ave., Somerville. 617-285-0167, www.oncesomerville.com

THE THIRTIES ImprovBoston gives two headliners 30 minutes each, just enough time to get to know them, in this monthly showcase. For November, it’s Boston storyteller and stand-up Bethany Van Delft with Brooklyn-by-way-of-Atlanta’s Shalewa Sharpe, who just released her new album, “So You Just Out Here?” Nov. 14, 9:30 p.m. $15. ImprovBoston, 40 Prospect St., Cambridge. 617-576-1253, www.improvboston.com

JAY LARSON The Stoneham native and father of two likes to keep his kids on their toes. Sometimes he doesn’t even use the doors when they’re leaving the car. “I take them out through the window,” he says. “They’re like, ‘What are we doing?’ I’m like, ‘We’re seeing the world different, that’s what we’re doing! Am I even your dad?’ ” Nov. 14 at 8 p.m., Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $20-$25. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

Family

TEST KITCHEN VR LAB Explore new games and experiences at the Boston Children’s Museum’s STEAM Lab, where Northeastern University’s ReGame VR Lab will showcase original virtual reality games and programming. The ReGame-VR lab focuses on incorporating virtual reality and active video gaming systems into rehabilitation experiences. Nov. 11, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., $18. Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston. bostonchildrensmuseum.org

KIDZ BOP WORLD TOUR The Kidz Bop crew is stopping in Boston as they hit the road on a world tour. Known for their creative approach to pop music, the group is expected to perform some of today’s greatest hits, including “Old Town Road,” “Havana,” and “Truth Hurts.” Featuring brand new choreography, set design, and original music, this show is sure to knock your socks off. Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. $23-$50. Orpheum Theatre, 1 Hamilton Place, Boston. kidzbop.com

BOSTON INTERNATIONAL KIDS FILM FESTIVAL This three-day celebration of films from around the world welcomes families to traverse Greater Boston in search of their next favorite movie. Head to Somerville or Arlington to catch special presentations, workshops, and, of course, movies. Atsuko Quirk’s “Microplastic Madness,” Chan Ning’s “Monster Days,” and Ronan Robinson’s “Why We Fish” are among the films to be shown. Nov. 15-17, various times. $10. Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville and Arlington Capital Theatre, 204 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. bikff.org

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Nov. 23 Yonder Mountain String Band at Brighton Music Hall crossroadspresents.com

Nov. 24 Brockhampton at Agganis Arena agganisarena.com

Nov. 27 Cousin Stizz at House of Blues ticketmaster.com

Nov. 29 Phish at Dunkin Donuts Center dunkindonutscenter.com

Dec. 4 Lucy Dacus at Royale royaleboston.com

Dec. 5 Horse Jumper of Love at Great Scott axs.com

Dec. 6-7 CAAMP at Royale royaleboston.com

Dec. 10 Tyler Childers at House of Blues livenation.com

