“There’s not a lot of folks who live down there this time of year,” he said.

District 1 Fire Chief Jake Bettencourt said the two-alarm fire destroyed the home, but there were no injuries.

A home on Salters Point in Dartmouth that caught fire Thursday afternoon is a “total loss,” fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to 70 Naushon Ave. at approximately 4:28 p.m. and found the home “fully involved” in flames, he said.

Bettencourt said the fire got a “bit of a head start” and the wind made it a challenging fire.

“It’s out on a penninsula, and the wind was whipping across the bay,” he said. “That was assisting in feeding the fire.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home and limit the damage to two adjacent homes. The windows of one neighboring house broke from the heat, and the other home sustained exterior damage and charring, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

“It does not look suspicious,” he said.

