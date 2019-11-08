Set in the aftermath of 9/11, the based-on-true-events show (presented locally by Broadway in Boston through Nov. 17) follows the residents of Gander, a tiny Newfoundland town unexpectedly tasked with hosting the passengers of 38 planes forced to land as part of Operation Yellow Ribbon.

Some of those who lived through that remarkable chapter in Canadian history were in attendance on Wednesday: Claude Elliott, mayor of Gander during 9/11; Captain Beverley Bass, retired American Airlines pilot and the airline’s first female captain; Dr. Karolyn Lee, a first responder in Gander during 9/11; and Counsel General of Canada, David Alward. After Alward hosted a pre-show reception, the others appeared on stage for a post-show discussion moderated by actor Kevin Carolan, who plays Elliott in “Come From Away.” Some 1,500 guests remained in their seats to hear their anecdotes and accounts of the events depicted in the musical.

