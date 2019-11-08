If you’d been following the weather forecast over the past several days, you probably already know that there was a small possibility of snow and high confidence in cold weather. While the snow never fell last night here in southern New England, there was some across the north country including Burlington in Vermont.

In spite of brilliant sunshine all day Friday, temperatures will stay in the 30s. We may even fall back later Friday afternoon below freezing. Friday night will be the coldest night we’ve seen since last March, with readings down in the teens in the very coldest spots and even 20s in Boston for the first frost and freeze in the city. The last freeze recorded at Logan Airport was April 2, and the last time temperatures were in the 20s in the city was back on March 18. The record low for Saturday is 22 degrees in Boston.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at about 6:30. With overnight temperatures being so cold, the ground is going to be frozen. There’s been adequate moisture the past few weeks, so all that moisture in the ground freezes into ice. If you or your kids will be playing field games, be aware of rock hard surfaces. Afternoon readings by 1 or 2 p.m. will be around 40 degrees.

Readings in the 20s are likely Saturday morning. WeatherBell

It will be chilly Saturday night, but not as cold as winds turn from the north to a southern direction. This will help to boost temperatures on Sunday, getting near 50 in many locations.

Readings will be in the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. WeatherBell

The mild air does bring some cloudiness Sunday. The morning may end up being the cloudiest time with some sun breaking through for the afternoon.

Clouds Sunday morning will help prevent it from getting too cold. WeatherBell (custom credit)

Veteran’s Day Forecast

For a lot of folks, this is a long weekend, as Monday is Veterans Day. There are parades and other festivities in the morning, and the weather should cooperate, as it will not be too cold and there won’t be any rain. Afternoon highs will again reach toward or about 50 degrees. You’ll still need some warmer clothing if you are watching a Veterans Day parade Monday morning. Overhead, expect a blend of clouds and sunshine.

The next weather system starts to head east into our area on Tuesday, and with it, some rain. Similar to the system we had last night, there might be some snow across the northern interior, although I don’t expect it to get into the Greater Boston area. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s while it’s raining, but cool off a lot behind the frontal system with readings only in the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain showers are likely late Monday night and Tuesday. Tropical Tidbits

Looking Ahead

It’s interesting looking at the six- to 10-day outlook, which almost guarantees below-average temperatures over that span of mid-November. There might be some moderation toward the end of the month, which would be nice if things aren’t quite so cold and the ground not frozen solid for Thanksgiving football.