Lawyers for President Trump say they’ll ask the US Supreme Court by Thursday to hear an appeal of rulings saying New York state prosecutors can obtain his tax records.

Lawyers for Trump and the state prosecutor said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero on Friday that they can fully brief the matter no later than Nov. 25 if the high court agrees to review rulings against Trump by Marrero and an appeals court. That schedule would let the Supreme Court decide the case in its current term.