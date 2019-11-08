Today’s real estate market values modernity. Jon Chesto’s Oct. 31 article (“State to redevelop a prime site,” Business) conveys the state’s cautionary tone about the challenges of redeveloping the Charles F. Hurley Building and maintaining its architectural heritage. Yet to focus only on the Hurley Building’s flaws ignores the opportunities it offers.

There’s a craftsmanship to Brutalist design. Early images of the Hurley Building visualize a proud structure made beautiful and softer by rounded, flowing accents on the ground plane and landscaping. Now it’s shrouded by trees, fences, and towering, shadowy buildings. New pedestrian pathways encourage people to walk away rather than toward it.