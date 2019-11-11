Next door is the original Poilâne shop on Rue Cherche du Midi with the bakery in the basement. There husky loaves of Poilâne’s slow-rise, wheaty bread — some decorated with flowers and sheaves of wheat — are displayed in baskets, and rustic tarts, turnovers and cookie-like biscuits line wooden shelves. Women in smocks patiently wait on each customer, choosing whole loaves or slices of bread, a lemon or apple tart, a celebratory decorated loaf. The effect is so artlessly charming that it typifies why we love Paris.

The tiny dining area of Comptoir Poilâne on Paris’s Left Bank is minimalist in décor and, like many Parisian cafés, a tight fit. I’m talking to owner Apollonia Poilâne. Poised and polished with her long hair pulled back and wearing a simple dark T-shirt, she’s talking about her philosophy of letting the bread teach the baker. Across from us, a woman is telling her companions that she wanted to bring them to the “most famous bakery in the world” and praises Poilâne’s “extraordinary bread.”

In the café, Poilâne smiles as we eavesdrop. “That’s nice to hear,” she says. Poilâne is accustomed to praise, and at only 35, acquainted with others’ astonishment at her stewardship of a baking company that does 12 million euros in sales each year, and produces 3,000 to 5,000 loaves of bread each day. A London café three times the size of the one in Paris is “thriving.” The bread, sold in four bakeries in Paris, and one each in London and Belgium, is also shipped overnight to Formaggio Kitchen in Cambridge and other US cities, and can be ordered online. For Poilâne, whose father fashioned a crib of bread for her when she was an infant, this work has been virtually her whole life.

Advertisement

I last talked with her in 2007, when she was a senior at Harvard University, studying economics and at the same time running her Parisian company from her dorm room. Poilâne, the bakery, was founded by her grandfather, and taken over by her father, Lionel Poilâne, a charismatic and well-known baker. In 2002, Lionel Poilâne and his wife, Irena, an American citizen, died when the helicopter he was piloting crashed. They left Apollonia and her younger sister, Athena, and the already-famous bakery. Apollonia Poilâne, who was already headed to university in Cambridge, refused to consider handing over the stewardship of Poilâne to others while she studied. It was an unusual story, and even then she seemed determined beyond her years, with definite ideas about running her business and the role of bread in the world’s diet.

Advertisement

Round loaves stored on racks in the Poilâne bakery. Thibault Camus/AP

Fast forward more than a decade: Poilâne is telling me about the butter we’re spreading on thick slices of Poilâne’s signature bread. “The butter is from Froment du Léon cows, from Normandy,” she says of the endangered breed known for the richness of their milk. The farmer had contacted her to ask if she would like to feature his butter, which is in limited production. He “trusted me,” Poilâne says, as we savor the butter’s creaminess and note its brilliant almost-orange color.

However, when asked about farm-to-table popularity in France, she demurs that this connection was being “in the right place, at the right time.” Local products are a big catch, she says, but adds: “My family always understood that we are social animals.” She goes on to talk about the need to recognize that spices and other ingredients came from other parts of the world and that there’s no need to shun all that isn’t local. We need to be “open-minded,” she says.

Advertisement

She’s equally outspoken about gluten controversies and other concerns about bread. “Gluten intolerance is now an industry,” she says, referring to the abundance of gluten-free products and diets on the market. “We live in a world where we have access to food,” she says. “The next thing is to decide to be pickier about food.” As she talks, Poilâne, who is pencil-thin and relaxes by cycling on Sundays, eats another slice of buttered bread, and quotes the French epicure: “Tell me what you eat and I will tell you who you are.”

Despite her certainty, Poilâne remembers trepidation as she graduated from Harvard. “I graduated just before the financial crisis,” she says, adding that her class had the “last batch of fabulous offers” in business and finance. “Going back to the family business felt a little grim” at first, she admits. But “this was what I had to do and what I wanted to do.”

Twelve years from then, she evinces no regrets. She’s expanded the company. “Poilâne: The Secrets of the World-Famous Bread Bakery,” which she authored, is coming out in October (an earlier Poilâne book in French was written by her and her father). She’s working on many new products, and is especially proud of Poilâne’s biscuits, which are like little shortbread cookies. In these, seven varieties in all, she’s experimenting with many different grains, from rye to buckwheat to corn. “I want each to be its own mini recipe,” she says. “My goal is to showcase the different grains.”

Advertisement

The bakery, shop, and café on Rue Cherche du Midi is the one closest to her home, and she often comes in on Saturdays to work on production and special orders and on developing products. She also gives some tours during the weeks, showing off the brick oven that’s about 100 years old. Levain breads, apple tarts, turnovers, and other products are baked in the oven. She’s working “simple, homey cakes,” she says, such as one with dried fruit in cornbread, a buckwheat cake with only raisins as sweetener, and a yogurt cake made with oats. “One of the things I’ve realized is how good pastries baked in our baker’s oven are.”

Customers looking at pastries in the Poilâne bakery in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP

Poilâne employs 160 men and women, ranging from bakers, pastry chefs, vendors, administrative staff, and delivery staff. Production for the shops is done on premise, and there is also a manufactory on the outskirts of Paris, where loaves are shaped by hand, but baking is done on a large scale to supply restaurants, specialty shops and other retail shops and cafes. Poilâne bread, which keeps for days because of the levain, is shipped all over the world. Formaggio Kitchen in Cambridge gets a shipment each Wednesday: the classic wheat, rye, currant, and walnut. Assistant manager Elizabeth Moroney says she orders about six to eight loaves now and more in the fall and around the holidays. Some customers have standing orders; others come week by week. The big 4-pound loaves are cut into fourths; the classic is $10.95 a pound; smaller loaves of currant, walnut and rye range from $13.95-$19.95. Because it keeps so well, Moroney says, “it’s the only bread I don’t get fresh every day.” And it makes great toast, she says.

Advertisement

Poilâne, who runs the business with the help of her sister, Athena, an artist and a new mother, worries about the future of baking in France. Although there are many fewer bakeries in Paris than the three on the same block when her grandfather opened the first Poilâne, bread has become a commodity, she fears, and the quality has suffered.

The experience at Harvard “broadened my perspectives,” she says, and she met “incredible people who were inspiring and still inspire me.” Yet to her, bread — her bread — is magic. “Bread is something so essential,” Poilâne says, so tactile. She began learning to make bread as a teen, and remembers the first time “I managed to shape a loaf. For me, giving life to this loaf was what made the difference” in her life.

Back home, I think of Apollonia and her philosophy as I toast a slice of Poilâne bread. Delicious – now if I just had a little of that Normandy butter.