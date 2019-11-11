The manufacturers call the BlendJet the most powerful portable blender on the market, and in fact, with its six-point stainless steel blade and 7.4 volt motor, it can even crush ice. But with its sleek, lightweight profile, it’s also impressively convenient and easy to pack for smoothies, shakes, baby food, margaritas — at home, in the office, or on the go. BPA-free, the 12-ounce blender has a built-in strainer to filter out chunks of fruit or veggies, and it cleans in a snap — just add a drop of soap and a little water and blend til it sparkles. The battery is designed to last for eight to 12 blendings, then you can relatively quickly recharge through any USB port (cord included). Comes in a bright array of color choices. $39,95, www.blendjet.com