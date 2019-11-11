I’m not sure why the greens spoil so quickly. Water is one reason. “As soon as you open the box and use some greens,” one clerk once offered, “cover the top with a paper towel to absorb the excess moisture.” That’s good advice but doesn’t solve the problem. For years I just tossed out the boxes as soon as the greens went bad but decided recently that the stores need to know.

I am the customer in front of you at the supermarket service desk returning one of those plastic boxes of baby lettuces because it’s gone bad several days before the sell-by date. Some little greens started to rot in the middle of the box and ruined the entire mass. The clerk doesn’t blink and offers me a refund. They’re so used to this, they might as well put caution notices on the containers.

The only two brands that stay fresh are both raised locally: greenhouse lettuces from Little Leaf Farms in Devens, and Lef Farms in Loudon, N.H.

I will add them to salads this winter when I’m not making my own mix of escarole and chicory (both pleasingly bitter), frisee (hard to find; it’s the pale yellow, frizzy pieces in the baby lettuce boxes), leaves of flat-leaf parsley (you’d be surprised how much these perk up a salad), romaine, and massaged kale leaves (which means rubbing torn, stemmed leaves with olive oil with your hands to make them tender enough to eat raw).

To make your own dressing, do it in a jar, adding the best white wine vinegar (or red wine vinegar) you can find, Dijon mustard that was really made in France, and generous pinches of salt and pepper. Then add twice the amount of oil as vinegar to the jar, close the jar, and shake it up. Sheryl Julian/for The Boston Globe

The downside to all this is that all the greens need to be washed, spun dry, and put into containers lined with a paper towel to absorb excess moisture (advice from the kind clerk) and topped with paper towels. Of course, you can also use cotton kitchen towels for this. Store all the greens together but keep the massaged kale in its own container, where it’s fine for five or six days.

All winter, radishes look good, so once they’re washed, they go into a zipper bag (paper towel again) in the vegetable drawer. They add subtle heat to the salad. Locally grown tomatoes on the vine, like the “cocktail” tomatoes from Backyard Farms in Madison, Maine, add sweetness. So do Persian cucumbers, the short ones with thin skins and barely any seeds. When you buy them, pinch both ends to make sure they’re firm.

And of course you need to make your own dressing. Do it in a jar, adding the best white wine vinegar (or red wine vinegar) you can find, Dijon mustard that was really made in France, and generous pinches of salt and pepper. Then add twice the amount of oil as vinegar to the jar (I never make the classic three parts oil to one part vinegar because I prefer a more vinegary dressing); close the jar and shake it up.

When I’m watching my weight — which is always — the salad goes onto the plate with a small amount of poultry or meat on top. It’s usually the main course after a bowl of soup. The combination of vinegary dressing, bitter greens, sweet elements, crunch, and vibrancy are very pleasing.

If you see me at the customer service desk returning a box of baby greens that I put in my cart in a moment of weakness, remind me that I shouldn’t have bought it in the first place.

